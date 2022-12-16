Bills vs. Dolphins Saturday NFL: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills host Miami on Saturday as they try to avoid a season sweep by the Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills host the Dolphins for a Saturday night NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are attempting to avoid a season sweep by the Dolphins for the first time since 2106.

It's been a season of ups and downs for Miami this season. The Dolphins are riding a two-game losing streak, but before that, they won five games in a row.

Buffalo is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking for revenge after a 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sept. 25.

This meeting will be drastically different, at least in terms of weather.

In the previous meeting, the 89-degree South Florida heat seemed to wear down the Bills. On Saturday, the elements are expected to be a little cooler in Orchard Park, with a game time temperature of 32 degrees and snow flurries.

“Yeah, it’s a little ironic or I don’t know what type of word it is,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of what could be a 60-degree difference in temperature between the two meetings.

“Poetic, yeah, I guess you can say,” Allen added. “Playing in December in Buffalo is not the easiest task to do.”

The Bills lead the AFC and are one win from clinching their fourth straight playoff appearance, and a third-consecutive division title.

WHAT: Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 8:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: NFL Network / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Miami Dolphins +8.5 (-133), Buffalo Bills -8.5 (+110)

TOTAL: 44.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Dolphins +260, Bills -333

