Bills LB Matt Milano Limited in Practice; Play Saturday vs. Dolphins?

Will linebacker Matt Milano’s knee injury keep him out against the Miami Dolphins?

The Buffalo Bills are wrapping up practice Thursday on a short week with the Miami Dolphins coming to town for Saturday’s primetime matchup.

For the Bills, one of the biggest questions coming into the week was whether or not linebacker Matt Milano would play. And we have an answer.

According to NFL Network, Milano will suit up for the Bills despite being limited in practice with a knee injury this week.

Like last week, Milano did not practice for the first two days but was limited on the third, and that was enough for him to suit up. Milano suffered a knee injury in the team's win two weeks ago against the New England Patriots, but he hasn't skipped a beat.

In Sunday's win against the New York Jets, Milano led the team with nine tackles and two passes defensed.

Even though Milano will see the field, the Bills will still be without some key players. The team ruled out offensive lineman Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) after failing to practice all week.

Veterans Stefon Diggs and Taiwan Jones were given the day off, but both will be available Saturday.

The Bills and Dolphins kick off at 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.