Von Miller, Next Bills GM? LB Reveals Unique Rehab Plans

While Von Miller recovers from his torn ACL, he will take lessons from Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

The loss of Von Miller for the season with a torn ACL was a big blow for the Buffalo Bills, as his impact was felt both on and off of the field.

However, while Miller won't be able to play another down for the Bills this season, he can still step into an unofficial coaching role for the younger guys on the defensive line such as Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham.

While Miller serves as a "coach" for the remainder of the season, he revealed will also hang around Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the Pat McAfee show.

"When I get back to Buffalo I'm gonna job shadow Brandon Beane," Miller said. "Any time that I have, I'm gonna pour it back into football."

It is no secret that once his time is over as a player in the NFL that Miller hopes to one day work his way into a general manager role, having stated his admiration for how the Bills organization does things all the way back in September.

"I'm a fan of football in general and eventually my goal is to be a GM," Miller said. "I saw what the Bills have been building and it caught my attention."

Miller learning from Beane, who is one of the best general managers in the NFL, will go a long way in his aspiration to transition into the front office once his playing days are over.

For now, though, he will continue to wreak havoc on opposing offenses while donning a Bills uniform. ... as soon as he's healthy enough to do so.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.