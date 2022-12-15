Cold Weather: 'Snow' Issue for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills?

Looking at the weather forecast for Saturday, there is supposed to be up to seven inches of snow in Orchard Park when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins.

It will be the second straight game for the Bills where they are playing in the elements. Judging by their past performances, it may be safe to say the Bills are used to playing in cold weather.

The same cannot be said for the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovalioa. First off, being from Florida should tell you all that you need to know about what they are used to playing in, weather-wise. The last time these two teams met was in Miami, on a day when it was over 90 degrees.

"I think for me, at least, I can speak for myself, it's a mindset thing." Tagovalioa said about the weather. "And if I'm too focused and worried about if it's too cold, can I grab the ball, can I not, then I would say I'm focused on the wrong things. It would be hard to play that way going over there against a really good team."

The Dolphins are 0-2 with Tagovalioa as the signal caller in past cold weather games against the Bills. Tagovalioa completed 56 of 97 passes for 556 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions in those two past games.

The Bills and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 Saturday in a snowy Highmark Stadium.

