Bills & Patriots Tied at Halftime After Emotional Start

The Buffalo Bills had an emotional and entertaining first half against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Amid what's been a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign this season, the Buffalo Bills have also had to swim through a sea of adversity.

And on Monday, this took on a new meaning when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But after his remarkable recovery in the days to follow, the Bills were sparked with some newfound motivation, something they used in emotional fashion en route to an entertaining first half that ended with a 14-14 tie against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Sunday.

On the first play since Hamlin's health scare, Bills running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Hines delivered what will go down as one of the most memorable plays in team history, and will be a highlight that gets put on replay for years to come due to the emotional impact it carried.

But the Patriots, who could clinch a postseason berth with a win, responded to the quick start, as quarterback Mac Jones led a 74-yard touchdown drive after both teams punted following the crazy opening score.

Jones found receiver Jakobi Meyers for a two-yard toe-tap touchdown on an impressive catch to tie the game.

The Bills offense finally got its chance to get going, as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got into rhythm. He sparked a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a diving tie-breaking touchdown from tight end Dawson Knox, who displayed a heart symbol to the camera to show love to Hamlin.

The two teams traded punts once again before the Pats used an 18-yard run from running back Rhamondre Stevenson and a 20-yard catch from Kendrick Bourne to get into the red zone, where Jones found receiver DeVante Parker for a two-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Buffalo got the ball back with a little under four minutes to play, but Allen tossed an interception in the red zone to veteran cornerback Devin McCourty, who easily caught the floating pass that seemed to get away from Allen.

The Pats will receive the second-half kickoff.

