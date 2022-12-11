Bills, Josh Allen Stave Off Jets for Weather-Filled Win

The Buffalo Bills had seen exactly what the New York Jets were capable of after dropping the first divisional meeting with their in-state rivals in Week 9. But at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, it was the Bills who brought the frustration to the Jets, as another defensive-filled game saw Buffalo come out on top with a 20-12 win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished 16 of 27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 carries for 47 yards and another score. Buffalo tight end Dawson Know, who has had a mostly season, led the team with four grabs for 41 yards and an important first-half touchdown that turned the tide for the Bills.

The Jets saw a gutsy performance for quarterback Mike White, who exited twice due to injury but finished with 27 of 44 completions for 268 yards. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson led all players with six catches for 78 yards.

Both defenses dominated early, as a whopping 10 combined punts on the first 10 drives of the game made it look the first half was headed toward being scoreless.

But Allen found Knox for a 24-yard touchdown right before the end of the half to finally put points on the board, as Buffalo led 7-0 headed into the locker room.

The second half quickly become a different story.

The Jets took the opening drive of the third quarter 72 yards in 10 plays, as completions of 13, 25 and 12 yards from White helped lead to a 13-yard touchdown run from New York running back Zonovan Knight.

Buffalo quickly responded with the longest play of the game at that point, as Diggs scurried for a 32-yard gain. This helped set up a read-option five-yard rushing touchdown for Allen, who gave the Bills a 14-7 lead.

Suddenly, offense was easy to come by.

But the Jets took a major blow when White exited for the second time of the game and was replaced again by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP was sacked on the first play once White headed to the locker room, as Greg Rousseau forced the turnover.

A short field for the Bills wasn't fully taken advantage of though, as yet another holding call put Buffalo behind the chains before kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-7. Bass added another field goal after the Jets went three-and-out to give White -- who eventually reentered the game -- an uphill battle to climb down 20-7 at the start of the fourth.

But even after another punt by New York, its defense forced the Bills into a three-and-out and an ensuing safety after the Jets blocked the punt at the goal line to make it a 20-9 game.

Jets running back Michael Carter fumbled possession away on the ensuing drive, but the Bills were able to drain some clock before punting. Hope had not been lost just yet for the Jets, who settled for a chip-shot field goal to make it 20-12 game

Once again, the Jets relied on the defense to keep the game alive. And once again, it came through, as New York stopped Allen on what could've been a game-sealing third-down conversion to get the ball back with under a minute left.

But a potential miracle finish for New York ended in anticlimactic fashion, as the Jets failed to gain any yardage after four tries on their final drive of the game.

