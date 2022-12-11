Jets vs. Bills: Buffalo Leads at Halftime in Defensive Slugfest

The most important stretch of the Buffalo Bills’ season begins this afternoon when they host the New York Jets.

In their previous meeting on Nov. 6, the Jets knocked off the Bills 20-17 in New York. Josh Allen arguably had his worst performance of the season, completing 18 of his 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 24-10 win on the road against the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. With the win and losses by the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo became the No. 1 seed in the AFC and moved into first place in the AFC East.

Mike White has started the last two games for the Jets. Against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, White completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He struggled to find the same success against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, as he threw two interceptions in a 27-22 loss on the road.

Here are the inactive players for both teams.

Bills:

DT Jordan Phillips

FB Reggie Gilliam

CB Xavier Rhodes

OL Justin Murray

DB Dean Marlowe

LB Baylon Spector

Jets:

QB Zach Wilson

RB James Robinson

WR Jeff Smith

DL Micheal Clemons

DB Ashtyn Davis

CB Bryce Hall

Stay here for live updates from Bills vs. Jets.

First Quarter:

The New York Jets won the toss and deferred. Buffalo gets the ball to start the game. Greg Zuerlein's kick is returned to the Bills' 25-yard line by Nyheim Hines.

Josh Allen's first pass of the game is completed to Dawson Knox for six yards. Devin Singletary gets the carry and only gains two. On third and two, Allen's pass intended for Stefon Diggs is incomplete.

Sam Martin's punt is downed all the way at the Jets' two-yard line.

Change of possession.

Zonovan Knight gets the handoff and only gains one yard. Mike White's pass intended for Tyler Conklin is incomplete. On third and eight, White completes a pass to Garrett Wilson for 10 yards and a first down.

Knight gets another handoff and he runs for 11 yards and another first down.

Corey Davis jumps early for a false start against the Jets. Knight gets another carry and this time loses two yards. White completes a short pass to Michael Carter for three yards. On third and 14, White's pass is complete to Conklin for seven yards.

Braden Mann's punt bounces and it's downed at Buffalo's 33-yard line.

Change of possession.

Isaiah McKenzie gets the carry on an end around and he gains seven yards. Singletary gets the carry and gains 11 yards for a first down.

Allen rolls right and goes deep for John Brown, but the pass is broken up by Sauce Gardner. On second and 10, Allen's pass intended for Khalil Shakir is high and incomplete. On third and 10, C.J. Mosley sacks Allen for a loss of two yards.

Martin's punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Change of possession.

Nate Herbig jumps early for a false start. White's pass to Elijah Moore is incomplete. On second and 15, White connects with Moore for a five-yard gain. On third and 10, White's pass is intended for Davis and he makes a leaping grab for 15 yards and a first down.

Knight gets the handoff and runs for six yards. Knight gets another carry and he's stopped for no gain. On third and four, White's pass intended for C.J. Uzomah is incomplete.

Mann's punt is downed at Buffalo's 15-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen is forced to throw a screen pass into the dirt on first down. An ineligible man downfield moves it to first and 15. A false start on Dion Dawkins moved Buffalo back five more yards.

On first and 20, Allen's pass to Gabe Davis is incomplete. Allen keeps in on second down for three yards. A holding call on Roger Saffold is declined. On third and 17, Allen's pass intended for McKenzie is dropped on what would have been a first down.

Martin's punt is caught by Braxton Berrios and he returns it to Buffalo's 48-yard line with 2:26 left in the first quarter.

Change of possession.

Greg Rousseau sacks White for a loss of nine yards. On second and 19, White's screen pass to Carter is batted down by Rousseau. White's pass intended for Carter is also incomplete on third down.

Mann's punt is run back by Hines to Buffalo's 20-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen keeps it and gets tripped up for no gain. On second and 10, Allen's pass to Diggs gains four yards. Buffalo hurries to the line, but before third and six, the Jets call a timeout. On third and six, Allen's pass to McKenzie is complete for six yards and a first down.

On first and 10, Quinnen Williams sacks Allen for a loss of nine yards on the final play of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

Second Quarter:

James Cook gets his first carry of the game and gains five yards. On third and 15, Allen keeps it and scrambles for 16 yards and a first down.

Cook gets another carry but only gains a yard before running out of bounds. Allen's pass to Diggs is incomplete. On third and nine, Allen's pass is complete to Knox for seven yards. Martin's punt is downed at the Jets' six-yard line.

Change of possession.

Knight gets the handoff and runs for three yards. Knight gets another carry and runs for 10 yards.

White hands it off to Knight again but he only gains a yard. Carter gets the carry and he loses two yards. On third and 11, White's pass is complete to Conklin for seven yards.

Hines fields the punt at Buffalo's 28-yard line and he returns it 21 yards to its 49-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen completes a pass to Knox for five yards before he's pushed out of bounds. Williams is down on the field for the Jets. Hines runs for three yards on second down. On third and two, Allen scrambles for five yards, but a holding call on Dawkins moves the Bills back 10 yards. On third and 11, Allen is sacked by Sheldon Rankins for a loss of five yards. Another holding call on Dawkins is declined this time.

Martin's punt is downed at the Jets' 26-yard line.

Change of possession.

White is drilled by Ed Oliver as he throws and it's complete to Moore for 26 yards to midfield. White is down on the field.

Joe Flacco is in the game for the Jets. Knight is held to no gain on first down. Flacco's pass intended for Conklin falls incomplete. White comes back into the game for New York. On third and 10, White completes the pass to Wilson near the sideline for 12 yards and a first down at Buffalo's 38-yard line.

Carter loses two yards on the carry. On second and 12, White is sacked and fumbles the ball. Uzomah recovers the ball at the Jets' 49-yard line. On third and 23, Carter runs for four yards.

Mann's punt goes into the end zone for a touchback. A holding call against the Jets will add 10 yards for Buffalo.

Change of possession.

Singletary barely gets back to the line of scrimmage of first down. Allen scrambles and then completes the pass to Singletary for four yards. The game has reached the two-minute warning. On third and six, Allen scrambles for five yards before being tackled just short of a first down. On fourth and one, Mosley is called for encroachment to give Buffalo a first down.

Allen's pass to McKenzie is complete for eight yards. Allen completes another pass to McKenzie for eight yards and a first down at the Jets' 40-yard line. Buffalo calls its first timeout with 47 seconds left in the first half.

Allen scrambles for 11 yards and the Bills call their second timeout with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

Allen's pass to McKenzie is incomplete, but defensive holding gives Buffalo a first down.

Allen completes the pass to Knox and he leaps over Gardner for a 24-yard touchdown.

Tyler Bass' extra point is good with 26 seconds left in the half.

Bills 7, Jets 0

Change of possession.

Berrios returns the kickoff to the Jets' 23-yard line.

White completes a pass to Conklin for three yards. That play is the last of the first half.

Halftime.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.