Jets vs. Bills Inactives: Matt Milano In or Out?
The Buffalo Bills are just under 90 minutes from kicking off their Week 14 contest against the New York Jets.
Arguably one of the most burning questions coming into today's game is whether or not linebacker Matt Milano would suit up. Milano suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 13 win against the New England Patriots and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Milano's playing status saw a glimmer of hope when he practiced in a limited fashion Friday.
That's enough for Milano to play this week. He's ready to play today for the Bills.
Here's a look at who isn't as lucky and was ruled out for Sunday's game ...
BILLS INACTIVES
DT Jordan Phillips
FB Reggie Gilliam
CB Xavier Rhodes
OL Justin Murray
DB Dean Marlowe
LB Baylon Spector
JETS INACTIVES
QB Zach Wilson
RB James Robinson
WR Jeff Smith
DL Micheal Clemons
DB Ashtyn Davis
CB Bryce Hall
The most notable player inactive for the Jets is the former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. After struggling earlier in the year, Wilson was benched for Mike White, who will draw his third straight start Sunday. Veteran Joe Flacco will back him up today.
The Jets and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
