Tre'Davious White Return? Ready to 'Kick Injury's Ass': Bills at Jets Update

It's been almost a year, and it's been an arduous one for Tre'Davious White as he's rehabbed from an ACL tear.

"I bust my ass during this process," the Buffalo Bills cornerback said after a Wednesday's practice that saw him not appear on the injury list, a sign that the two-time Pro Bowler - officially activated to the Bills' 53-man roster on Tuesday - is soon to return.

But when?

"One day at a time'' is White's approach, and one that coach Sean McDermott endorses. The 6-1 Bills are obviously excited to have White back, maybe even for this week as they play at the 5-3 New York Jets. But McDermott used the phrase "day-to-day'' in describing White's status.

Said White: "Just listen to my body, listen to the medical staff and just go from there. I'm just taking it a day at a time. That approach has been working for me. So I'm just going to keep it that way."

On Wednesday, among the Bills not working were Matt Milano (oblique) and Jordan Poyer (elbow), with limited participation from Spencer Brown (ankle), Tremaine Edmunds (heel) and Mitch Morse (elbow). Buffalo, as good as the roster is, will take a talent boost anywhere it can get it - witness the two deadline trades made to add help on offense and on defense - and White will soon be a part of that.

