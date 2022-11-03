Skip to main content

Tre'Davious White Return? Ready to 'Kick Injury's Ass': Bills at Jets Update

"It was a different challenge. And it's something that I woke up every day, ready to kick (the injury's) ass." - Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

It's been almost a year, and it's been an arduous one for Tre'Davious White as he's rehabbed from an ACL tear.

"I bust my ass during this process," the Buffalo Bills cornerback said after a Wednesday's practice that saw him not appear on the injury list, a sign that the two-time Pro Bowler - officially activated to the Bills' 53-man roster on Tuesday - is soon to return.

But when?

"One day at a time'' is White's approach, and one that coach Sean McDermott endorses. The 6-1 Bills are obviously excited to have White back, maybe even for this week as they play at the 5-3 New York Jets. But McDermott used the phrase "day-to-day'' in describing White's status.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Said White: "Just listen to my body, listen to the medical staff and just go from there. I'm just taking it a day at a time. That approach has been working for me. So I'm just going to keep it that way."

On Wednesday, among the Bills not working were Matt Milano (oblique) and Jordan Poyer (elbow), with limited participation from Spencer Brown (ankle), Tremaine Edmunds (heel) and Mitch Morse (elbow). Buffalo, as good as the roster is, will take a talent boost anywhere it can get it - witness the two deadline trades made to add help on offense and on defense - and White will soon be a part of that.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

nyheim hines 2111
News

Nyheim Hines: How Long Until Bills New RB Helps Coach Sean McDermott?

By Zach Dimmitt
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Tops 5 Stars, Named MVP at Midseason by Peter King

By Mike Fisher
Dean Marlowe
News

Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe

By Jeremy Brener
hines colt
News

Bills BREAKING: RB Nyheim Hines Traded for Zack Moss from Colts to Buffalo

By Mike Fisher
chubb bradley broncos
News

Bradley Chubb Traded into AFC East; Dolphins Enter Buffalo Bills 'Arms Race'

By Mike Fisher
F986F329-351B-403A-89D0-BE13A90A11A9
News

Bills ‘Interested’ In Trade for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?

By Mike D'Abate
kamara saints
News

Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not

By Logan Macdonald
allen white poyer
News

Bills BREAKING: CB Tre'Davious White Moving to 53-Man Roster; Will He Play Sunday vs. Jets?

By Jeremy Brener