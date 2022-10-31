Buffalo Bills D: No Von Miller 'Trash Talk,' Big Move for Tre'Davious White

The Buffalo Bills are about to do even more to potential shut down - and shut up - opposing offenses.

First, regarding the roster: It seems cornerback Tre'Davious White is about to jump from his 21-day window of return on Wednesday to the 53-man roster. That will be a boost to a unit led in part by linebacker Von Miller, who ...

Isn’t all for the on-the-field antics that tend to be a package deal in the an always-competitive NFL week after week.

As the Bills pulled away for a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium Sunday night, fans saw as Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs continued to jaw and scrap with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Miller admitted he wasn't really aware of all the back-and-forth until reporters pointed it out to him afterwards. The level-headed veteran remains soft-spoken and even says he'll spend time chatting casually with opposing players in between plays.

But Miller of all people hardly lacks competitiveness. And as one of the most respected players in the league, he'll take into account if guys want to talk smack while providing a warning for when it comes to that.

"I don't think guys want to trash talk with me anyway," Miller said. "I'm already out there with my hair on fire. I don't think guys want to rev us up or get us to play at a level that we wouldn't normally play at."

Coming out of the bye week, the Bills were a bit sluggish on Sunday night. Both sides of the ball didn't play up the league-best standard Buffalo has set for itself. The offense struggled in the second half as Bills quarterback Josh Allen tossed back-to-back picks while the defense allowed Green Bay to rush for its highest yardage total of the season (208 yards).

Per Miller's warning, maybe a little bit of trash talk from the Packers offense would've went a long way in revving the Bills toward a blowout over Green Bay team that continues to trip over its own feet.

But they'll settle for a fourth straight win regardless of how things transpired, as the team hits the midway point of the season with a 6-1 record headed into a divisional bout with the New York Jets (5-3) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Von Miller will be a part of it. We'll monitor to see if Tre'Davious White is as well.

