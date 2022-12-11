The Buffalo Bills would certainly like to forget their frustrating 20-17 Week 9 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife.

But headed into their second meeting with their AFC East rival on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, it's also important to remember the setback in order to take notes of exactly what went wrong.

It's an easy bet that Bills coach Sean McDermott is doing this and more in preparation for a game that Buffalo needs to have in order to steadily remain in first place in the division. Protecting quarterback Josh Allen is a good place to start.

"They hit or sacked Josh 13 times, so that was definitely stressed this week," McDermott said. "Listen, they've got a really good defense. They dress 10 defensive lineman that can all rush the passer, multiple high picks on that line ... they do a really good job."

Under coach Robert Salah, the Jets defense has certainly been a calling card during New York's surprising season. The Jets have the sixth-most sacks in the league (36) and are allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game (194.3).

New York had five sacks and eight quarterback hits on Allen while picking him off two times. Comfort was hard to come by for the Bills star.

It was the Jets' daunting pass-rush that seemed to nearly put a hole in the Bills' season when Allen took an awkward hit to his right arm while in the throwing motion in that game. The injury to his elbow on his throwing arm shot fear into Bills Mafia at first, but he has since recovered well.

Keeping Allen safe in the pocket from sacks -- and from another injury -- will need to be the No. 1 priority if the Bills want to avoid a season sweep.

