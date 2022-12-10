QB Josh Allen: 'Don't Play Like S***' Key to Bills vs. Jets?

When the Buffalo Bills traveled to the Meadowlands in Week 9 to take on the New York Jets, two Josh Allen interceptions helped give the Jets a huge upset win.

“It’s tough to win,'' said Allen after the 20-17 loss, "when your quarterback plays like shit.”

The loss started a two-game losing streak, as the following week, another interception, this time in overtime against the Vikings, cost the Bills again.

But maybe this isn't the same Bills team that lost to the Jets and Vikings.

The Bills (9-3) are riding a three-game winning streak that includes wins over the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and the New England Patriots. As for Allen, he is coming off one of his better games versus the Patriots. Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-10 win.

The Bills' offense is one of the NFL's best when firing on all cylinders; they are third in the league for points per game at 27.8. ... While the defense is near the top in the fewest points allowed per game at 17.4.

So being 1-2 in the division and sitting in first place in the AFC East, Sunday is a big game if the Bills hope to win their third straight division title. ... and what's the key?

Allen will tell you, they key is, "Don't have the QB play like s***.''

