The Buffalo Bills are looking for a bit of revenge as they prepare to face off against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. The two teams faced off in Week 9, with the Jets earning the 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Though many of the Buffalo’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Bills take the field against the Jets.

Josh Allen

As Allen continues to enjoy an MVP-like season, he may be looking to erase the bitter taste from his previous outing against the Jets in Week 9.

In their 20-17 upset victory on Nov. 6 at MetLife Stadium, the Jets defense frustrated the Bills’ starting quarterback, sacking him five times. In fact, the 26-year-old had his worst statistical game of the season. He completed just 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the first time Allen was held without a touchdown pass since Week 17 of last season. His quarterback rating of 46.8 in that game was his worst of the season by more than 20 points.

With the Jets likely to pressure Allen with strategically placed fire zone blitzes, Allen will need to shed the ball to his receivers quickly, as well as make things happen when he is forced from the pocket.

James Cook

Running back James Cook put together his best day as a pro in the Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Cook led the team with 64 rushing yards on 14 carries, while earning career-highs in catches (6) and receiving yards (41). The 23-year-old eclipsed his season-high (26.2 percent of Buffalo’s offenisve plays in Week 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans), playing on 42.7 percent of the Bills’ snaps on offense.

While running back Devin Singletary remains the top option at the position, the Bills will be smart to utilize Cook as a dual-threat option. New York’s defense has allowed the eleventh-fewest rushing yards in the NFL thus far.

In the Bills' last meeting with the Jets in Week 9, Buffalo's running backs were held to 39 yards. Though Cook should see his share of touches in the run-game, Allen may look to him as a receiving option out of the backfield. Cook leads all Bills (with at least 150 receiving yards) with 7.4 yards after catch per reception.

Ed Oliver

With Von Miller out, Oliver arguably becomes the number-one option in Buffalo’s pass rush.

Despite putting up less-than illuminating stats, Oliver paces the Bills’ defensive front with a powerful first step and the quickness to get around blocks.

In some ways, his play is similar to that of Jets’ defender Quinnen Williams. As such, Oliver will need to keep his eye on New York quarterback Mike White. The recently-installed Jets’ starter completed 31 of 57 passes for 369 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Minnesota. He also added seven yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Along with Oliver, defensive end Greg Rousseau, as well as linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano (if available) will be charged with keeping the Jets grounded on Sunday.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.