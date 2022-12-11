Bills Playoff Odds: First-Round Bye Chances Skyrocket With Win vs. Jets?

With just five games left in the season, the Buffalo Bills control their own destiny.

Sitting atop the AFC standings in Week 14, the Bills' path to the No. 1 seed is simple. Just win.

However, with four of those games against playoff hopefuls, the Bills' path to the top isn't as clear cut as it looks on paper. And the path to the finish begins Sunday with a rematch against the New York Jets.

The Jets are one of three teams this season to beat the Bills, so Buffalo getting revenge would do wonders to its chances at securing home field.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Buffalo has a 45-percent chance at remaining on top of the AFC standings at season's end. But those odds improve to at least 52 percent with a win Sunday. Depending on other outcomes involving teams alongside the Bills in the playoff race, that number could grow.

With a loss, the Bills' chances go south, giving Buffalo just an 18 percent chance at the top seed. In this instance, the Kansas City Chiefs would see their chances move up to nearly 70 percent should they beat the Denver Broncos, who are 3-9 this season.

The AFC playoff race won't be decided this week, but the outcome of Sunday's game could go a long way in the eventual results.

The Jets and Bills play Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.