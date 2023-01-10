Damar Hamlin Bills Update: 'Not Home Quite Yet,' He Says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on his road to recovery. Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and returned to Buffalo.

Yet, while he is back in Buffalo, he is not home "quite just yet," Hamlin tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

"Still doing & passing a bunch of test," Hamlin wrote. "Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!"

Hamlin spent a week in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the "Monday Night Football" game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills finished their regular season with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in a game that where the Bills played for Hamlin, displaying a patch with the #3. Despite watching from the hospital, Hamlin showed love for his team, celebrating both kickoff returns for touchdowns by Nyheim Hines.

Hines' kickoff return for a score was the first time it had happened for the Bills in three years and three months, as posted by the Bills on social media. Hamlin retweeted it, saying, "God Behind All This No Coincidence."

With Hamlin still recovering from his health scare, the Bills look to continue to play as a tribute to him. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. (EST).

