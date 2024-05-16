Bills sign ball-hawking veteran defensive back
The Buffalo Bills have added depth to their defensive backfield, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dee Delaney. In a corresponding roster move, the team has released recently signed wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Delaney started his collegiate career at The Citadel, a Division 1—FCS program based in Charleston, SC. The safety was a stalwart and leader on the Bulldogs’ defense, earning Walter Camp All-American honors in the 2015 season. He tallied six interceptions in the 2016 campaign, making up the bulk of the 11 he dragged down throughout his time at The Citadel. He’s among the program’s all-time leaders in interceptions.
Delaney transferred to Miami ahead of the 2017 season, where he notched 39 tackles and an interception in his sole season with the Hurricanes. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft, bouncing around the league a bit before finding a home with the Buccaneers from 2021–2023.
Related: 2024 NFL Schedule Release Roundup: Everything to know about Bills' 2024 slate
The 29-year-old has appeared in 52 games throughout his professional career, starting five of them as he’s notched three interceptions. Two of his picks came in the 2023 campaign, the second consecutive year in which he’s played in all 17 games.
He joins a revamped Buffalo safety room that moved on from Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer this offseason; the team hopes to replace their production with the re-signed Taylor Rapp, free agent signee Mike Edwards, and rookie Cole Bishop. Delaney could also make the roster by carving out a role on special teams; per Pro Football Focus, he’s logged significant snaps on special teams in each of the past three seasons.