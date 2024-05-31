Big Mack Energy! Veteran WR Hollins vocal during Buffalo Bills' OTAs
The Buffalo Bills' overhauled receiving corps features plenty of new voices, and none have been more noticeable than veteran Mack Hollins thus far this spring.
"Mack is a guy who brings crazy juice every single day," said receiver Khalil Shakir, who is the only Bills' returnee to have previously caught a pass from quarterback Josh Allen in an NFL game.
Hollins, who tasted a Super Bowl victory as a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, is with his fifth different NFL organization nowadays. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick has made his presence felt during OTAs with Shakir and Allen both taking notice.
"When he steps onto that field, he's on go mode," said Shakir, who made touchdown receptions in both Bills' playoff games last year. "I think in our receiver room right now, he's probably the most vocal one. Just bringing energy, bringing the juice, talking trash, whatever it is, he's great."
While addressing reporters after an OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park, Allen singled out the 30-year-old Hollins.
"I appreciate the guys for how hard they're working and the type of presence that's in there, most notably, Mack Hollins," said Allen. "Again, the guy that's pushing guys right now. He's talking good. He's talking bad, too. He's very realistic. I appreciate the edge that he's been bringing to that room right now and how hard he's been pushing these guys and how these other guys have been responding."
It's beginning to sound like Hollins may wind up being more than a core special teamer for the Bills in 2024.