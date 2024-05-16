2024 NFL Schedule Release Roundup: Everything to know about Bills' 2024 slate
The NFL revealed its full 2024 regular season schedule on May 15, informing fans of the dates and times of each contest throughout the upcoming campaign. The Buffalo Bills' slate was revealed amongst the rush of information; the schedule will see the team participate in five primetime games and host both teams that participated in Super Bowl LVIII.
There’s been a bevy of information regarding and analysis of Buffalo’s schedule; we’ve compiled a comprehensive one-stop-shop of our coverage.
Schedule
The Bills posted their full schedule on social media at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Buffalo will kick off its 2024 campaign on September 8 at 1:00 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals; the NFC West franchise is the sole team on the Bills’ 2024 schedule that Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen does not have a victory against in his career. The blue and red open as heavy favorites over Arizona.
Buffalo will begin a stretch of primetime action immediately after Week 1, with its next three games and four of its next five taking place under the bright lights. The team will kick off this year’s Thursday Night Football slate against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The Bills will, in total, play in five primetime games throughout the year (you can check out the full Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football schedules by clicking on the respective program names).
The Bills have also finalized their 2024 preseason schedule.
Schedule Release
Before the schedule release proper, Buffalo’s social media department had a bit of pre-reveal fun, turning their 2024 opponents into NBA superstar LeBron James in a series of social media posts. If you’ve missed seeing the four-time NBA MVP as he’s portrayed in the infamous Sprite Cranberry yuletide commercial, this is your best chance to see him before this year’s holiday season.
The team took inspiration from Parks and Recreation for its schedule release proper, hilariously likening Allen to doppëlganger Chris Pratt's character of Andy Dwyer while suggesting that the quarterback has taken residence in "The Pit," or the colloquial name given to the site of Buffalo's under-construction stadium.
Analysis and Storylines
Buffalo’s 2024 schedule features no shortage of games that fans have already circled on their calendars; perhaps no game is more interesting than the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans, which will see the Bills face off against the franchise’s fourth-all-time leading receiver in Stefon Diggs for the first time since trading the wideout to the Texas metropolis this offseason. You can read about more games with pre-existing animosity in our article breaking down the three best ‘revenge games’ on the Bills’ upcoming slate.
The entire year figures to be a good one for the Bills, as the betting market views the team as one of the league's strongest. For a bit of insight into the five most 'exciting' games throughout the season, you can check out our article here. For a more in-depth look at each game on the schedule, check out our instant analysis of the entire slate.
If you want to get any idea of how Allen has historically performed against each team on Buffalo's 2024 schedule, check out or article ranking each of the team's 2024 opponents by the quarterback's passer rating against them.
The Bills will travel 16,710 total miles throughout the 2024 campaign. Click here to find out how that compares to the rest of the league.