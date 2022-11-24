The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Last week's game was moved due to several feet of snow that fell at Highmark Stadium and around the Buffalo area days before kickoff.

On Thursday, Buffalo hopes to continue its success at Ford Field with a second straight win at the home of the Lions.

Both teams are riding high after wins last week. The Bills handled the Browns 31-23 while the Lions shocked many by handing the Giants just their third loss of the season, 31-18.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is looking for a bounce-back game after being held without a catch against the Browns until a go-ahead five-yard touchdown catch with just 14 seconds remaining in the first half. He finished with a season-low 48 yards on just four catches.

The Bills could be in for a big day running the ball. Running back Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards against the Browns. Detroit's run defense is shaky at best, although it allowed just 22 yards to Saquon Barkley on 15 carries in the win over the Giants.

Good news for the Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) is off the injury report. And more: White, who has been working to return from his torn ACL, is now ready to roll.

Potential good news for two guys: The Bills have elevated defensive lineman Mike Love and receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad for the game.

The Bills have won three in a row over the Lions with all three games being decided by three or fewer points, and five of the last six. But the Lions are 2-0 all-time against Buffalo on Thanksgiving with wins in 1976 and 1994.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24 2022, 12:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (64,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -9.5 (-110), Detroit Lions +9.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 54.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -450, Lions +350

