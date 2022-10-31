Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17

The Buffalo Bills were looking to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth straight loss in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. ... and they got the final result desired with a 27-17 victory. How did it all go down? A chronological look ...

Josh Allen and the Bills are well-rested after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road before chilling last Sunday on their bye week.

Meanwhile, the Packers come into tonight's game struggling, losing three straight against games that looked winnable on paper. However, the output on paper isn't showing on the gridiron and Green Bay needs to recover before the season slips away.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's game ...

WHAT: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 8:20 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers +10.5 (+110)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -549, Packers +410

Here's a look at the Bills inactives ...

16 WR Isaiah Hodgins

54 LB Baylon Spector

79 OT Spencer Brown

89 TE Tommy Sweeney

93 DT Brandin Bryant

Here's a look at the Packers inactives ...

13 WR Allen Lazard

22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles

53 LB Jonathan Garvin

74 OL Elgton Jenkins

78 OL Luke Tenuta

99 DL Jonathan Ford

Follow Bills Central throughout the evening with live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.

First Quarter:

Green Bay won the toss and deferred to the second half. Buffalo gets the ball to start the game at its 25-yard line after the touchback.

The first play of the game is a handoff to Devin Singletary and he runs for six yards. Josh Allen drops back for his first pass of the game and Jaire Alexander breaks it up. Allen looks for Gabe Davis on third down and it's incomplete.

The Packers begin the drive at their 28-yard line after the punt.

Change of possession.

Aaron Rodgers hands it off to Aaron Jones and he only gets two yards. Jones gets the ball again on second down and gains five. On third and two, Rodgers completes the pass to Sammy Watkins for three yards and a first down.

AJ Dillon gets the ball on a pass from Rodgers and he runs over a defender for a nine-yard gain. Rodgers dumps it off to Jones who runs for seven yards and a first down.

Rodgers hands it off to Dillon and he only gains two yards. Rodgers drops back to pass on second and eight and he gets sacked by Tim Settle for a seven-yard loss. On third and 15, Rodgers completes the pass to Christian Watson for 12 yards at Buffalo's 38-yard line. Watson is down and being attended to by the training staff.

The Packers go for it on fourth down and Rodgers' pass is incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Change of possession.

Singletary gets the carry on first down and runs for nine yards. Allen hands it off to Singletary again and he runs for five yards and a first down.

Singletary gets another carry and he runs for 30 yards to Green Bay's 17-yard line.

Before they can run a play on first down, the Bills call a timeout with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

Singletary gets the ball on the ground once more, but he only gains a yard. Isaiah McKenzie gets the handoff and after reversing the field, he loses five yards. On third and 14, Allen rolls left then runs and makes a defender miss on his way to Green Bay's one-yard line.

On first and goal, Singletary is stopped for no gain. Allen rolls to his left again and finds Dawson Knox wide-open in the end zone for a touchdown.

Tyler Bass' extra point is good with 3:34 left in the quarter.

Bills 7, Packers 0

Change of possession.

The Packers will begin the drive at their 20 after the kickoff return.

Green Bay runs a flea-flicker and goes deep to Romeo Doubs but the pass is broken up by Dane Jackson. Rodgers goes short to Robert Tonyan and gains just two yards. Rodgers drops back to pass again and Jones only gets two yards on the screen.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is caught by Khalil Shakir at the 32 and he runs it to Buffalo's 49-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen runs up in the pocket and gets sacked by Rasul Douglas. On second down, Allen completes a pass to Singletary and he turns it into a 16-yard gain.

Allen completes a quick pass to Stefon Diggs and he fumbles it on his way down to the ground. After the refs pull players off of the pile they say Buffalo recovered the fumble. That play was the last of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Allen goes deep to Diggs and they connect for a 26-yard touchdown.

Bass' extra point is good.

Bills 14, Packers 0

Change of possession.

Green Bay starts the drive at its 20-yard line.

Rodgers hands it off to Jones and he gains six yards. Dillon gets the handoff on second down and he runs for eight yards to move the chains.

Jones gets the ball again on first down and he runs for four yards. Jones gets the ball again and he gains six yards to make it third and one. On third and short, Jones gets three yards for a first down.

Rodgers completes a quick pass to Doubs and he gains seven yards, moving into Buffalo territory. On second and three, Dillon runs for two yards after seemingly being stopped for a loss. Dillon gets the ball again and he runs for a yard and a first down.

Before Green Bay runs another play, they call a timeout with 9:19 left in the half.

Rodgers drops back to pass and he's sacked by Ed Oliver but there's a flag on the play. Illegal use of hands to the face on Jackson gives Green Bay a first down.

Jones gets the handoff on first down and he runs for nine yards. Jones breaks a big gain for 13 yards and they have the ball at Buffalo's 17-yard line.

A false start on Green Bay moves them back five yards. On first and 15, Jones gains three yards. Rodgers drops back to pass and finds Doubs in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

Mason Crosby's extra point is good.

Bills 14, Packers 7

Change of possession.

The Bills will begin the drive at their 20-yard line after McKenzie's return.

Allen completes a pass to Knox for nine yards on first down. James Cook comes into the game and runs for 17 yards.

Cook gets another carry and runs four yards to midfield. Cook gets the ball again and he runs for six yards and a flag is thrown on the play. Quay Walker was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, adding on 15 yards for Buffalo. Walker is ejected for making contact with someone on the Bills' coaching staff.

Allen throws a quick pass and he gains eight yards. On second and two, Allen completes a pass to McKenzie for eight yards to Green Bay's 13-yard line.

Allen runs for six yards on first down to the Packers' seven-yard line. The game is at the two-minute warning.

Allen hands it off to McKenzie on a reverse and he makes a defender miss on his way into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown.

Bass' extra point is good.

Bills 21, Chiefs 7

Change of possession.

The Packers begin the drive at their 21-yard line.

Rodgers tosses it to Jones and he runs for 11 yards.

Rodgers throws it down the middle of the field and after the ball goes in the air, it falls incomplete after Matt Milano nearly intercepts it. On second and 10, Gregory Rosseau sacks Rodgers for a five-yard loss. Buffalo calls its second timeout with 1:04 left in the half. On third and 16, Jones runs for eight yards. The Bills call their final timeout with 1:01 left in the half.

O'Donnell comes out to punt and Shakir calls for a fair catch at Buffalo's 20-yard line.

Change of possession.

Allen goes deep and finds Diggs all the way at Green Bay's 27-yard line.

Allen is forced to scramble and he runs out of bounds for a two-yard loss. Allen has a free player after a defensive player jumps offside. Allen spins out of a sack and his pass to Davis in the end zone is incomplete after he can't get two feet in bounds. Green Bay calls a timeout with 10 seconds left in the half.

Allen's pass to Shakir in the end zone is incomplete with three seconds left in the game.

Before Bass can attempt the field goal, Green Bay calls its final timeout.

Bass' 42-yard field goal is good.

Bills 24, Packers 7

Halftime.

Keisean Nixon takes the return all the way to midfield, but it's negated by a hold and moves them all the way back to the eight-yard line.

Rodgers is sacked on the play, but Ed Oliver is flagged for being offside. On first and five, Jones runs for 32 yards.

Jones has another big run for Green Bay, running for 11 yards to Buffalo's 44-yard line.

Dillon gets the carry on first down and is stopped for no gain. Dillon breaks a big run of his own for 27 yards to Buffalo's 17-yard line.

Dillon gets another carry but loses two yards after being tackled by Milano. Dillon was hurt in the play and is helped off the field. Rodgers play fakes then throws a screen to Josiah Deguara for nine yards. On third and three, Rodgers completes a pass to a wide-open Tonyan for a touchdown but he's flagged for offensive pass interference. On third and 13, Rodgers' pass to Jones falls incomplete.

Crosby comes out to kick a 38-yard field goal and it's good.

Bills 24, Packers 10

Change of possession.

The Bills will start the drive at their 30-yard line after the return by McKenzie.

On first down, Allen completes a pass to Davis for nine yards. The Packers were called for defensive holding which makes it first down.

On first and 10, Allen's pass to Knox is incomplete. Allen drops back to pass again and finds a wide-open Davis for a 29-yard gain to Green Bay's 36-yard line.

Allen looks to dump it off to Singletary but it falls incomplete. Allen looks to pass before being forced to scramble and he gains 10 yards for a first down.

Singletary gets his first carry of the second half and runs for eight yards. A holding call on Dion Dawkins negates the run and moves Buffalo back 10 yards. On first and 20, Singletary gains just a yard. Allen completes a short pass to Diggs after a six-yard gain. On third and 13, Allen scrambles for 10 yards to make it fourth down.

Bass comes out to kick a 37-yard field goal and it's good with 5:59 left in the quarter.

Bills 27, Packers 10

Change of possession.

Green Bay will start the drive at its 25-yard line after the touchback.

Jones gets the toss and runs for four yards. Jones gets another handoff and runs for three yards. On third and three, Jones gets the ball for the third straight play and runs for seven yards and a first down.

Dillon comes back into the game and runs for five yards on the toss. Dillon gets another carry and runs for eight yards to Buffalo's 47-yard line.

Dillon runs for three yards on first down. Rodgers completes a swing pass to Jones and he runs for nine yards and a first down.

Rodgers throws a pop pass to Jones and he barely gets back to the line of scrimmage. On second and 10, Rodgers throws a quick pass to Tonyan and he gains three yards on the final play of the quarter.

End of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter:

On third and seven, Jones gets the handoff and runs for six yards. On fourth and one, Jones gets stopped for a loss and turnover on downs.

Change of possession.

Allen drops back and his pass intended for Diggs falls incomplete. Allen throws it sidearm to Davis and that pass also falls incomplete. On third and 10, Allen's pass sails over Diggs' head but a flag is thrown on the play. Douglas is called for illegal use of hands to the face and Buffalo gets the first down.

Singletary gets the carry on first down and is stopped for a five-yard loss. On second and 15, Allen completes the pass to Davis for nine yards but offsides is called on Green Bay. On second and 10, Allen's pass to Singletary is incomplete. Allen rolls right and throws it across his body and gets intercepted by Douglas at Green Bay's 40-yard line.

Change of possession.

Rodgers' pass gets deflected and Milano catches it for an interception with 12:29 left in the game.

Change of possession.

Singletary gets the carry and is stopped for a four-yard loss. On second and 14, Allen avoids pressure and lobs it to Cook and he runs all the way to Green Bay's seven-yard line for a 41-yard gain.

Cook gets the carry and runs for four yards to the three-yard line. On second and goal, Allen's pass goes between Diggs and Davis and falls incomplete. Allen rolls to his right and gets intercepted again, this time by Alexander at Green Bay's five-yard line with 10:02 left in the game.

Change of possession.

Jones gets the handoff and runs for two yards. Rodgers throws a short pass to Tonyan for a three-yard gain. Rodgers rolls right and finds Tonyan for a gain of 16 yards and a first down.

Rodgers drops back to pass again and finds Doubs who makes a contested catch for 28 yards to Buffalo's 48-yard line.

Rodgers looks to complete a quick pass to Amari Rodgers but it's deflected and falls incomplete. Rodgers drops back to pass and with no one open, he runs for 11 yards to Buffalo's 37-yard line for a first down.

Rodgers seemingly completes another pass to Samori Toure, but after discussion by the referees, it's ruled incomplete to negate an 18-yard gain. Rodgers rolls right then finds Samori Toure in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

Crosby's extra point is good with 6:32 left in the game.

Bills 27, Packers 17

Change of possession.

McKenzie takes the kickoff and runs it back to Buffalo's 26-yard line.

Singletary gets the handoff on first down and runs for seven yards. Allen completes a pass to Diggs and he makes a defender miss on his way to a seven-yard gain and a first down.

Allen completes another short pass, this time to Davis and he runs for six yards. Singletary gets a carry for three yards to make it third and one. Allen keeps it on third down and runs for four yards and a first down. Green Bay calls its first timeout with 3:44 left in the game.

Singletary runs for nine yards on first down. The Packers call their second timeout with 3:40 left. Singletary gets another carry and runs for three yards for a first down. After the play, Davis was called for unnecessary roughness and Buffalo moves back 15 yards, although Buffalo still gets the first down.

Singletary gets another carry and he gets just beyond the line of scrimmage. Green Bay calls its final timeout with 3:30 left in the game. Cook gets the toss and runs for three yards. Preston Smith is down for Green Bay and is being attended to by the trainers. On third and seven, Allen's pass for Jake Kumerow goes over his head and falls incomplete.

Sam Martin's punt is caught by Rodgers at Green Bay's 17-yard line with 2:34 left in the game.

Change of possession.

Rodgers completes the pass to Tonyan for a nine-yard gain. Rodgers completes a pass to Doubs for nine yards and the game is at the two-minute warning.

Rodgers completes a short pass to Jones for a five-yard gain. On second and five, Rodgers is hit as he throws and the pass falls incomplete. Rodgers goes deep and finds Rodgers for a 22-yard gain and a first down.

Rodgers throws it away on first down over Toure's head. On second and 10, Rodgers' pass falls incomplete in the middle of the field. Rodgers rolls right and his pass falls incomplete again.

Crosby comes out for a 55-yard field goal and Buffalo calls a timeout with 43 seconds left in the game.

Crosby's 55-yard field goal is no good.

Change of possession.

Allen takes a knee and that's the ballgame.

Final: Bills 27, Packers 17

