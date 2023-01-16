Bills vs. Bengals, Full NFL Playoff Schedule Set - Times, Dates

It's a long road for all involved, but the Buffalo Bills are off to a good - if slightly nerve-wracking - start due to Sunday's tight playoff win over the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills are one step closer to the ultimate goal ...

And the first round of the playoffs is one game away from completion.

And yet we already know much about next weekend.

Five of the six games on Wild Card Weekend are done, and the NFL Divisional Round is now on the schedule.

Next Saturday it will be the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles making their debuts following first-round byes.

And on Sunday? A pair of "wow'' games ...

The massive Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills rematch is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday as the AFC highlight.

And in the NFC showdown? It's the San Francisco 49ers hosting either Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs or the Dallas Cowboys.

See the full schedule below:



Divisional Round



Saturday, Jan. 21



AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)



NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)



Sunday, Jan. 22



AFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)



NFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)



Conference championships



Sunday, Jan. 29



NFC: 3:00 p.m. (ET) NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)





AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)

But now the Bills advance, along with the field of still-contenders for the Super Bowl.

