The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady on Monday night, but is the quarterback's reputation scarier than reality?

The Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. ... and yes, Brady is "the bogeyman.''

But should he be?

After a 12-5 record for Dallas and an underwhelming 8-9 record for Tampa Bay, the two teams meet with their seasons on the line. And Brady's reputation proceeds him. Heading into the playoffs for the 19th time, the aura of one of the greatest to ever do it looms large.

Many get caught up in the legend that is "Tom Brady."

But ...

Is his fearsome reputation as the greatest to ever do it overshadowing the reality of what has transpired this season?

Let's take a look.

There have been a few cracks in his once-impenetrable armor this season.

Brady has thrown 25 touchdowns, averaged 6.1 yards per play, has a quarterback rating of 90.7 ... they are all his lowest tallies since 2019. Not to mention his only losing record in his career came this season (previous worst 9-7 in 2002).

There's more. With Brady at the helm, Tampa Bay ranks 25th in points per game (18.4), 21st in third-down conversions, and he averages 276.1 passing yards per game (his lowest since 2019).

Running the football has also been a problem for Tampa Bay. Just three times the Buccaneers have surpassed 100 rushing yards (one against Dallas in Week 1). The Tampa Bay offense has also turned the ball over in six of its last seven games with four of them being multiple turnover games.

So why be scared?

Well, for Dallas, Brady is 7-0 all-time against them and has 1,945 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in those games. He averages 277.9 yards per game and two touchdowns against the Cowboys.

Also, Brady has 14 game-winning drives in the playoffs. The next best ever is former Denver Bronco John Elway with six. Brady also has nine fourth-quarter comebacks. ... all of which led to an astonishing 35 playoff wins (19 clear of second-place Joe Montana).

The game, with Brady in control, is never over. That is what scares teams. If you can put him away early, you better do it. Otherwise, you pay dearly.

Regardless of how poorly Tampa Bay has played this season, the aura surrounding Brady remains ... especially in the postseason. But there is evidence that "Brady the Bogeyman'' doesn't have to turn a nightmare into reality on Monday night.

Maybe.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!