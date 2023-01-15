The Bills and Dolphins matched up against each other on Sunday as both teams hoped to advance from the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the fourth straight playoff appearance and fifth in six seasons under coach Sean McDermott.

And for a moment there, on the way to a challenging 34-31 Wild Card win, Josh Allen's guys "lost consciousness for a little bit.''

What's the context here?

A first-half interception thrown by QB Allen made him fair game for the Dolphins to knock around. ... which Miami's Christian Wilkins (of course) did. And when Morse and the fellas saw their QB involved in what was bordering on a fight?

Well, they fought for him.

“You lose consciousness for a little bit,'' said center Mitch Morse on jumping in. "That's your guy.''

"I love him,'' responded Allen.

How did it all go down chronologically? Follow along!

It's a vastly different story for the visiting Dolphins, who have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the third time since 2001. Miami has not survived past the Wild Card round since a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts in 2000.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his third straight game while he attempts to recover from a concussion, which means Skylar Thompson will most likely get the nod under center.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made it official on Friday, informing reporters that Thompson will start Sunday at Buffalo.

This season, when subbing for the injured Tagovailoa, the 2022 seventh-rounder from Kansas State completed 60 passes for 534 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Bills have won eight of the last nine meetings, and are 8-2 in their past 10 home games in Buffalo against the Dolphins played in December or later.

The Dolphins and Bills split their two regular-season games in exciting fashion: with Miami winning 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo taking the rematch 32-29 in Week 15.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

The Dolphins won the toss and elected to defer to the second half.

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 14, Dolphins 0

The kickoff goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Allen goes deep on the first play of the game and overthrows Diggs by a yard, incomplete. PENALTY on MIA-J.Baker, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.

Allen then hits Shakir for a gain of 17 and a first down.

Allen hits Diggs on a crossing route for 14 more.

Singletary runs for two yards on first down, then Cook runs right for a gain of three for a 3rd and 5 upcoming. Allen scrambles left for two yards and FUMBLES the ball out of bounds at the MIA 26. It's 4th and 3.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to DOLPHINS: Allen throws incomplete to Beasley on the right side. The Dolphins will take over from their own 33.

Wilson runs off right tackle for a gain of one, then Thompson throws incomplete to Waddle deep down the right side. Waddle flat-out dropped the ball. On 3rd and 9, Thompson throws incomplete to Sherfield.

the Morstead punt goes 39 yards to the BUF 27, fair caught by Hines.

Allen throws deep down the right side to Diggs, caught at the BUF 47 for a gain of 20.

Allen hits Diggs again on a WR screen pass on the right side for a gain of two, then Allen is sacked by Baker for a loss of seven. On 3rd and 15, Allen hits Diggs deep on the left side for 54 yards and a first down at the MIA 2.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Dawson Knox in the end zone for a six yard touchdown. The extra point is good for a 7-0 Bills lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 73 yards in five plays and took 3:00 off the clock.

The Bass kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Wilson runs off right tackle for two yards.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Thompson throws short on the left side for Hill, INTERCEPTED by Marlowe at the MIA 33, and returned 10 yards to the MIA 23.

Cook runs up the middle for a yard, then Allen passes incomplete deep across the middle for Diggs. PENALTY on MIA-J.Baker, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.

Allen passes short right to Shakir for three, then on 3rd and 1, Singletary runs for two and a first down.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Cook runs for 12 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 14-0 Bills lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive off the INT goes 23 yards in four plays and took 2:13 off the clock.

The Bass kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Wilson runs off right tackle and is pushed OB at the MIA 31 for a six-yard gain, the Wilson runs up the middle for one and a 3rd and 3. Thompson finds Gesicki for eight yards on the left sideline and a first down.

Thompson throws short to Hill on the right sideline incomplete.

Timeout #1 by MIA at 03:01 as they had some pre-snap confusion

On 2nd and 10, PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 40 - No Play.

On 2nd and 15, Thompson hits Hill who drops the ball. It would've been a gain of 10. Instead it's a 3rd and 15. Thompson hit Waddle perfectly in stride for what would've been a gain of 25 but White knocks the ball away at the last second.

The Morstead punt goes 43 yards to the BUF 22, where Hines returns it for 11 yards to the BUF 33.

Allen passes incomplete deep down the middle to Davis. Buffalo challenged the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was REVERSED. Allen passes deep middle to Davis to MIA 48 for 19 yards.

On 1st and 10, PENALTY on BUF-D.Knox, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at MIA 48 - No Play.

On 1st and 15, Allen hits Diggs for eight, then Cook runs up the middle for no gain. On 3rd and 7, Allen scrambles for eight for a first down.

Allen misses Hines on the left side, then Singletary runs for a gain of eight to the MIA 29.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 20, Dolphins 17

Allen hits Diggs for 14 on the right sideline.

Singletary runs for a gain of two, then Allen finds Knox in the end zone for a gain of 13 yards and a touchdown. The play was reviewed and called incomplete as the ball made contact with the ground. On 3rd and 8, Allen is sacked for the second time in the game for a loss of two yards.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass is good from 33 yards for a 17-0 Bills lead with 12:46 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 52 yards in 11 plays and took 4:51 off the clock.

The Bass kickoff goes out of bounds, so Miami will start from its own 40.

Thompson finds Smythe for a gain of 20.

Ahmed runs for a gain of five, then Hill runs an end around for nine yards and a first down.

Thompson misses Ahmed in the right flat as he's hit hard on a blitz, then Thompson is sacked for a loss of nine to bring up a 3rd and 19. Thompson hits Hill for a gain of 20 on the left sideline and a first down.

Ahmed runs up the middle for a gain of one, then Thompson is sacked again for a loss of seven for a 3rd and 16. Thompson misfires to Wilson incomplete.

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders is good from 40 for a 17-3 Bills lead with 7:34 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 38 yards in 10 plays and took 5:12 off the clock.

The Sanders kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Cook runs for nine and then for 13 and a first down.

INTERCEPTION DOLPHINS: Allen throws deep down the right side intended for Brown. INTERCEPTED by Howard at the MIA 3, returned 49 yards to the BUF 48. Penalty on MIA-C.Wilkins, Unnecessary Roughness, offsetting. Penalty on BUF-M.Morse, Unnecessary Roughness, offsetting.

Ahmed rushes off left tackle, caught behind the line for a loss of two, them Thompson hits Hill for a gain of four. On 3rd and 8, Thompson misses Hill on the left sideline incomplete.

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION DOLPHINS: Thompson finds Wilson in the left flat, who dodges a tackle by Milano and runs for a gain of 13 and a first down.