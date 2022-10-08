Skip to main content

Bills vs. Steelers Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Ticket Prices

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 5 AFC matchup.
The Buffalo Bills welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to recover from the retirement of former starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Rookie Kenny Pickett gets the start after replacing Mitch Trubisky in the second half of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for two touchdowns that led to a 20-10 lead, but the 24-year-old also threw three interceptions, the second of which led to the Jets' go-ahead score with 16 seconds remaining.

The Bills are riding high after a 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore last week, as Buffalo overcame a 17-point deficit to pull out the victory. That win came on the heels of a blown fourth-quarter lead the week before in a 21-19 loss against the Dolphins.

"I think the character that was shown the last couple of weeks speaks a lot about the guys that we have in this locker room," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

And the Steelers? Confidence is not high ... including from the fan base. The Steelers sit alone in last in the crowded AFC North race. Reservation prices on SI Tickets for the Steelers’ playoff Divisional Round games by 35 percent after the recent loss.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,608)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -14.5 (-100), Pittsburgh Steelers +14.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 45.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -901, Steelers +600

