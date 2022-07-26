Bills Camp Notebook: Von Miller's Vibe and Rookie WR Among Standouts

The Buffalo Bills boasted a handful of standouts from a variety of spots in Monday's training camp workout at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, starting with an upstart newcomer and a vet in the news ...

*Rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir, per the Buffalo News, stood out with an assortment of big catches working as a second-teamer.

This is a continuation of the work Shakir did in offseason efforts, as the Boise State wideout Khalil Shakir drew high praises from the bosses.

"He's Bills DNA through and through," GM Brandon Beane said on an episode of Buffalo Bills: Embedded. "A guy that can play inside, can play out. Has some speed, has a little bit of run after the catch ability."

Prior to the draft, a personnel director for an undisclosed AFC team said Shakir is a "better person than player and he is a hell of a player," according to his Draft and Combine Prospect Profile.

At Boise State, Shakir's head coach Andy Avalos also sang his praise.

"He actually enjoys doing all these different things. And obviously, when you pop on the film, it wasn't hard to see his talent in the things he can do on the field," Avalos stated on One Bills Live.

Throughout his college career, Shakir put up stats and did it with highlight-reel hands. Shakir passes the statistical test, passes the eye test and has prototypical size at 6-0, 196 pounds. As if that isn't enough, Shakir ran a 4.43 40-yard dash time as well. ... and with Jamison Crowder sidelined with what appears to be a minor issue, it all is showing up early in camp.

"He's a professional," Stefon Diggs said of Shakir. "He's been doing a good job so far."

*Von's Vibe? Newcomer Von Miller is famous for his "bend'' as he rushes the passer ... and also famous for his unique style of enthusiasm. That is all in play early in camp, with the colorful All-Pro newcomer hanging with fans and offering clever quotes to the media.

Said Miller: "I want to be on the field and make plays. That's why they brought me here. As long as my body stays the same, God says I'll stay the same, I want to be on the field as much as possible."

Miller did once bump into the turkey-burger-loving QB Allen with a bit too much force, causing the pair to meet up later to laugh about it ... once everyone regained their breath.

*O-line shuffle? GM Brandon Beane tells @WGR550 that guard Rodger Saffold, presently on the NFI list, and will hopefully start working in sometime over the next “days or week or so.” In the meantime, Buffalo has signed Seahawks ex Jordan Simmons.

*A ballhawking secondary was led by Jordan Poyer, who is off to the sort of start that helps justify his desire for a new contract (which comes complete at the start of camp with an appearance from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.)

Poyer had an interception off Josh Allen. Cornerback Dane Jackson did as well. And two picks were credited to Nick McCloud as he victimized Matt Barkley.

Also worth noting in the secondary: Cam Lewis, termed "the best player on the field on multiple plays'' and someone moving toward being "a roster lock.''

*Quotable - Diggs has a stated goal to lift his teammates, starting in the wideout room.

"That's part of being a leader in my eyes. How good are you making the guys around you?'' said Diggs.