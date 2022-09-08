Well, it is finally here folks. After a very long and very entertaining offseason, the beginning of the NFL season has finally arrived.

The Buffalo Bills head out west to the bright lights of Los Angeles, California, where they will be taking on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Tonight's game is a potential Super Bowl preview, as the Bills look to finally claim the Lombardi Trophy that has eluded their grasp.

If any season is one to believe the Bills can do it, 2022 might just be the year. They are stacked with weapons on both sides of the ball, boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

Offensively the Bills are led by the superstar duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. Tight end Dawson Knox, who recently signed an extension, is also poised for a big season as well.

On the other side of the ball safety Jordan Poyer anchors a defense that looks to put together a second straight year of elite play. Poyer is joined by former Rams' outside linebacker Von Miller, hoping to claim his third ring with his third different team.

Of course, they don't get an easy season opener in the defending Super Bowl champions. The Rams will look to flex their muscles a little bit, especially their offseason additions of linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson.

Tonight marks a big opportunity for the Bills to put the NFL on notice. A convincing win will show that they're Super Bowl favorites for a reason, and ready to take the next step that the Rams took last season.

Follow along tonight here at BillsCentral.com as we provide drive-by-drive updates as the Bills take on the Rams from SoFi Stadium.

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...



FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Rams 0

The Rams won the coin toss and elected to defer. The Bills will receive the opening kickoff.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Josh Allen showing off his legs early, scrambling for 7 yards to convert a 2nd and 4 on the Bills opening drive.

Allen finds Diggs for a gain of 12 yards on 2nd and 8, moving the ball to the Rams' 35-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds receiver Gabriel Davis who walks into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. Tyler Bass' extra point attempt is good to put the Bills up 7-0 with 9:56 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:04 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 17.

On 3rd and 8 Matthew Stafford finds Cooper Kupp for a gain of 23 yards, as the duo picks up right where they left off from last season.

After a promising start to the Rams' drive, a Von Miller sack sets them back and allows the defense to get off the field on the next play.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 9.

On 3rd and 4 following a sack by Aaron Donald, Allen finds Diggs again for 10 yards and a first down.

INTERCEPTION RAMS: Allen's pass intended for Isaiah McKenzie goes through his hands and is intercepted by Terrell Lewis, halting a promising drive.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 24.

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 10, Rams 7

Despite the Allen interception, the Bills' defense comes out and forces the Rams into another three and out.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 32.

FUMBLE RECOVERY RAMS: The Rams' defense does their job again, forcing a fumble they recover well inside Bills' territory.

The Rams will start their drive at the Bills 36.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Stafford turns it right back over, as his pass intended for Tyler Higbee is intercepted by Dane Jackson.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 33.

Allen finds Davis and Diggs back-to-back for completions of 10 and 21 yards to move into Rams' territory.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Tyler Bass' 41-yard field goal attempt is good to put the Bills ahead with 8:48 left in the second quarter. The drive went 45 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:07 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 40 as Bass' kickoff sails out of bounds.

Stafford finds Ben Skowronek on 3rd and 6 for a gain of 12 yards to extend the Rams' drive.

Darrell Henderson Jr. bursts up the middle for a gain of 18 yards down to the Bills' 7-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Stafford finds Kupp in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown catch. Gay's extra point attempt is good to cut the Bills lead to 10-7 with 3:00 left in the second quarter. The drive went 60 yards on 11 plays, taking 5:48 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Allen finds Diggs once again for 10 yards on 3rd and 7, converting the first down and taking it to the two minute warning.

INTERCEPTION RAMS: Allen's pass intended for Jamison Crowder is intercepted, his second interception of the first half.

The Rams will start at the Bills 45.