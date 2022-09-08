Bills vs. Rams: Who's LA's X-Factor in Tonight's Game?

Tonight's the night!

The Buffalo Bills season kicks off tonight in LA as Josh Allen leads his team against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

In order to gain a better understanding of what's new with last year's champs, we spoke with Ram Digest contributor Zach Dimmitt to learn more about what to expect from the Bills' opponent in tonight's game.

1. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but what's the biggest difference between this year and last year for LA?

Dimmitt: Though LA has one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey, the Rams secondary was arguably its weakest unit last season. The team remedied this by bringing back Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns and drafting four defensive backs in April’s draft. Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick should see the most action in the secondary as rookies, making the group one that’s set to look the most different this season.

2. If the Rams win Thursday, what will be the reason why?

Dimmitt: The passing attack. The Bills will be without Tre’Davious White, while the Rams will have Allen Robinson lineup beside Cooper Kupp for their first game together. Buffalo will still have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde on the back end, while first-round rookie corner Kaiir Elam could likely have his hands full. Poyer and Hyde are two of the league’s best safeties, but the Rams’ could take advantage of openings underneath to slowly chip away at the Buffalo defense en route to a win

3. If the Rams lose Thursday, what will be the reason why?

Dimmitt: It’s easy to say the typical coach cliches. They didn’t win the turnover battle, didn’t run the ball down their throat, etc.

But I think, for the Rams, winning Thursday’s game will come down to if their offense can keep up with Josh Allen. We still haven’t seen Stafford throw in-game since the Super Bowl, as it’s anyone’s guess how his elbow will hold up. LA coach Sean McVay said he has full confidence in his quarterback, but that could’ve just been talk that erred on the side of positivity.

LA needs a full-strength Stafford to go blow-for-blow with Allen, or the Rams could be in trouble.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Rams?

Dimmitt: Offense: Running back Cam Akers

Cam Akers missed all but one game in the regular season last year with an Achilles injury before making a miraculous return for the playoffs.

He struggled a bit in his return, fumbling twice in the NFC Divisional against the Tampa Bay Bucs and totaled just 67 carries for 172 yards and no touchdowns in the four postseason wins for LA.

He’s been a bit forgotten amongst the league’s best young running backs. Now set to be at full strength, his speed and quick-twitch agility out of the backfield could preset some problems for the Buffalo defense.

Defense: Linebacker Ernest Jones

It’s understandably easy to forget about Ernest Jones on a LA defense that features Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner.

But Jones enters just his second season after shining as a rookie. Last season (including postseason) he totaled 42 solo tackles and had two sacks, but was excellent in pas coverage with five passes defended and two interceptions.

Of course, the Rams need their big-name superstars, but Jones is on that trajectory as well. Look for him to make an impact Thursday.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Dimmitt: Rams 31, Bills 27

I think the momentum of ring night and the crowd at SoFi will push the Rams over the edge for a win. Buffalo is too talented of a team to not keep this game close, but I’ve got to go with the defending champs in this one.