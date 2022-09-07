Bills Sign Star TE Dawson Knox to Extension: How Much Will He Make?

The Buffalo Bills are taking care of one of their top weapons before the start of the regular season, agreeing to terms with tight end Dawson Knox Wednesday morning.

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $53.6 million, $31 million of which is guaranteed. The new contract will make Knox the fifth-highest paid tight end in the league.

Knox, who was scheduled to hit free agency following the 2022 season, posted career-highs last season in receptions (49), receiving yards (587), touchdowns (nine), and first-down catches (31).

Drafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Knox struggled to find balance during his first two seasons in Orchard Park. Entering the 2021 season, the 6-4, 254-pounder had registered just five touchdowns off 52 catches.

Before signing the contract, Knox expressed his interest in getting a long-term deal done prior to the start of the regular season.

"I want to be here. I bought a house here a few months ago, not because I want to be gone in a year," Knox said during training camp. "So, I want to be here as long as I can.

“I've definitely communicated that I want to be here for an extended amount of time, so whether that's getting the extension now or later, I definitely hope that happens."

Earlier this month, Knox spent time away from the team to mourn the loss of his 22-year-old brother, Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International. Dawson Knox returned to the Bills late last month, and the team held a moment of silence to honor his brother's memory prior to the start of their preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Bills fans recently raised over $250,000 for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Luke Knox's honor, largely in donations of $16.88. Luke, who also played with Dawson at Ole Miss, wore the No. 16 during his playing career.

Knox has been one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most trusted targets over the past two years. An effective red zone weapon, Knox scored six of his nine TDs last season from inside the 20-yard line.

With the deal finalized, Allen will have two of his top weapons locked up through the 2026 season. Earlier this offseason, All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs agreed to terms on a new four-year extension worth up to $104 million.

Knox and the Bills open the season Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.