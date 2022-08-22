OBJ Odds: Bills in Mix to Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Buffalo Bills aren't in a dire need for more offensive playmakers. At receiver, in particular, the team is loaded with names like two-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, rising third-year talent Gabriel Davis, speedster Isaiah McKenzie, and veteran slot threat Jamison Crowder.

Buffalo has also liked what it has in fifth-round rookie wideout Khalil Shakir, who has impressed in preseason and could be in line for a key role.

Many options for star quarterback Josh Allen to choose from. Many weapons for secondaries to lose sleep over.

But is there such a thing as "too many?"

When it comes to star free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the fact that it's Super Bowl-or-bust for Buffalo this season, the answer to that question should be clear.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills (+250) have the second-best odds at signing the 29-year-old to a deal first, whether that comes before the season begins or after.

The biggest asterisk surrounding Beckham Jr., and the reason he's been unsigned for all of this offseason, is that the three-time Pro Bowler continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February.

He still secured his first ring with Rams, totaling two catches for 52 yards and a critical 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter before going down with the injury right before halftime.

But before the injury, he proved he was the OBJ of old after many doubted his continued production following an odd end to his time with the Cleveland Browns last season. He was eventually released in November and signed with the Rams shortly after.

In 12 total games with LA (including postseason play), Beckham Jr. totaled 48 catches for 593 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This included a much-needed performance in a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, as Beckham Jr. had nine catches for 113 yards.

The Bills are expected to remain hot on the contending trail for most of the season, which could line up well with the completion of Beckham Jr.'s injury rehab. It's estimated he'll be back sometime in November, a similar arrival time to the one he had with the Rams.

The NFL saw how that worked out.

And he's even teased a desire to sign with the Bills and former Rams teammate Von Miller. The veteran linebacker signed a six-year, $120 million contract with Buffalo this offseason.

“What’s the locker next to u loook like !!!??” - @obj wrote to Miller on Instagram on Aug. 8.

As currently constructed, the Bills are arguably one of the most loaded teams in the NFL. But adding a name like Beckham Jr. to the equation would skyrocket their chances at accomplishing the ultimate postseason goal that everyone in the organization is currently deadeye focused on as the season approaches.

The Bills face the Rams in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.