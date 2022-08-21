Davis Over Diggs? Why Allen's No. 2 Receiver Is Bills' Super Bowl Secret

The last time Buffalo Bills fans saw quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Gabriel Davis in action, the duo connected for four touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Round.

The next time Bills fans see Allen and Davis in action, it’s hopefully the start of a Super Bowl season in Orchard Park. And yes, betting that Buffalo can hoist a Lombardi Trophy in 2022 isn’t far-fetched following Saturday’s 42-15 preseason win over the Denver Broncos.

Allen and Davis didn’t miss a beat in front of Bills Mafia at Highmark Stadium. From the get-go, the two were of one mind and worked together for the easy points.

It took six plays from Allen and the first-team offense to score. Working under pressure, the fifth-year QB evaded a pair of sacks before delivering a strike to the front corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.

On the receiving end? Davis. Sound familiar? The last touchdown pass from Allen prior to Sunday went to Davis in Arrowhead Stadium, though that came at the hands of one of the most heartbreaking losses in franchise history.

“Yeah, 100 percent, just picking up where we left off,” Davis said. “Just having that same chemistry and kind of thinking alike, I’m glad we were on the same page.”

Buffalo extends its preseason winning streak to 10 games. Expectations following another quality offseason in free agency and the draft place the Bills are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC.

Where are the holes on Buffalo’s roster? Quarterback? Nope. Offensive line? Nope. A pass rush? Von Miller. A bonafide No. 1 receiver? Don't worry there, either.

Entering the offseason, analysts wondered if Davis’ game against the Chiefs was a one-time wonder or the start of something promising. It’s best to lean toward the latter following Saturday.

Davis is the Bills’ No. 2 target. On some rosters, he’d be worthy of the lead role. With Buffalo, being the secondary option gives him advantages.

Since his arrival in Buffalo in 2020, the connection between Diggs and Allen has been uncanny. In Year 1, the two combined for 127 catches, 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, they tallied 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 scores.

Defensive coordinators plan to double Diggs. With the emergence of both return man Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir, nickel defenders and linebackers will have to be wary of speed in the slot.

The consequence? Davis is often left in single-man coverage regardless of the defensive look. This gives Allen the advantage to target him often on crucial drives to keep the chains moving.

Another problem for defenses, another positive for Buffalo.

“Shout-out to our guys coming out and playing today. Playing hard. Making plays. Came out with intensity from the get-go," Allen said. "I'm proud of how we handled ourselves today. It was good to see."

Buffalo's offense is looking for more explosive playmakers. Third-year running back Zack Moss bulldozed his way in for two short touchdowns in the first half, adding more fuel to the backfield. Second-round pick James Cook has been a star in the making thanks to his versatility at running back, both running and catching the ball.

On 12-personnel looks, the Bills should like their odds as well at tight end. With Dawson Knox missing Saturday’s game to attend the funeral of his younger brother, former first-round pick O.J. Howard worked with the first-team offense. He tallied three catches for 16 yards, capped off a 7-yard score in the second quarter.

But the attention should be on Davis and Allen’s chemistry. In the offseason, the two worked at the facility on timing, route-running and repetition. Saturday was a glimpse of what is to come in the regular season.

Entering Year 3, Davis is the Bills’ clear-cut second receiver. He’s arguably the most improved player on the roster since 2020. His growth gives Buffalo more options to win in the passing attack.

Allen believes in the team's chances for a title. So does Davis. Seeing how a cold night in January was only the beginning of a new duo forming in the AFC, maybe the NFL should be paying attention.