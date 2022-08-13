There are 32 different ways to skin this NFL cat, which is the simplest way we can explain why in the Saturday preseason opener at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat as planned …

While Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan played.

That’s not really part of any simple explanation for why the Bills won, 27-24, at the buzzer. In fact, Ryan (6 of 10 for 58 yards) wasn't much of a factor.

On the flip side, it was Matt Barkley who actually put up some numbers as the backup QB (especially connecting with rookie Khalil Shakir), outperforming Case Keenum. And even though the score was lopsided, it was actually the Colts defense and special teams that registered many of the highlights.

“Going against somebody else that’s not your own defense, I think it’s valuable,” MVP candidate Allen said before the game about the decision to sit him. “But I don’t think it makes or breaks anybody.”

And yet the Colts - with Ryan entering his 15th season but his first in Indy after being traded out of Atlanta - went another direction.

Ryan's work serves as a curiosity to Bills fans, for as coach Sean McDermott’s team has Super Bowl aspirations, Indy may be an AFC contender standing in the way.

But on this day? “Make or break”? For Buffalo, that might’ve been the tale for the other two QBs, as well as for some other high-profile Bills. To wit, on offense:

*How did Allen backups Keenum and Barkley fare?

Keenum recorded two interceptions as part of his day (11 of 18 for 86 yards). But Barkley (18 of 24, 224 yards) made his move here, which included a game-winning drive in the closing moments.

*What about the running back competition, with rookie James Cook now in the mix? Vet Zack Moss actually did more with his three carries (37 yards) than Cook did (five yards). And we must mention Raheem Blackshear and his two TDs (plus his four catches for 60 yards).

*There are two rookie receivers who entered the game as worthy of watching, Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins. Who did what? Shakir had five catches for 92 yards, making him look like a draft steal.

And on defense?

*As with Allen (and receiver Stefon Diggs and other stars), this wasn’t going to be the debut for prized free-agent signee pass-rusher Von Miller. But the stage was set for somebody to get to the QB ... and Buffalo recorded four sacks and a defensive TD by Terrel Bernard.

*And then back to a rookie tandem at corner, where Kaiir Elam is the Bills’ first-round newcomer and Christian Benford is a sixth-round new guy. Benford received good reviews, Elam got dinged up but also got a pass defended ...

And Buffalo also got an interception from Jaquan Johnson.

Pitch in "Punt God'' rookie Matt Araiza trying to win the job with an 82-yard boot, and we all are reminded of what matters here beyond the final score. ... even though another Tyler Bass field goal at the buzzer ended up making this a win.

“Make or break”? For a lot of guys, Saturday was a step in that direction, while observers like Allen bide their time.

“I love going out there and playing,” said Allen, who could do so next week. “(But) I’m getting ready for the season opener.”

And on Saturday, a bunch of teammates and potential teammates, in their own way, did the same.