Bills Live Moments: Tyler Bass For Last-Second Buffalo Win

The Buffalo Bills open up their 2022 campaign with a preseason game at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Though the starters were to play sparingly today, there is still a ton to watch, and notable moments will be posted live here. ...

UPDATE: Bills 27, Colts 24 ... and here's how it happened ...

Bills score on fumble recovery

In a slow first half for the Bills, they finally got on the board mid-way through the second quarter, scoring a defensive touchdown. With the Colts inside the Bills' 30-yard line, defensive end Boogie Basham got a strip sack on Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles. The fumble was scooped up by Terrel Bernard, a rookie linebacker from Baylor taken in the third round, and he took it 69 yards for the score to put the Bills up 7-3.

Jaquan Johnson intercepts Nick Foles

In the second quarter, safety Jaquan Johnson came up with an interception off Foles. Johnson, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, returned the interception 32 yards to the Colts' 15-yard line. On the very next play, Keenum was intercepted, ending the Bills' drive.

Kaiir Elam makes highlight play, later goes to the medical tent

Early in the game, Bills first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was fantastic in coverage, covering Colts receiver Alex Pierce throughout his route and then breaking up the pass. Late in the second quarter, Elam went down with an injury after running into a Colts player. He is being evaluated for a head injury. Elam was later cleared to re-enter the game.

Matt Araiza booms massive punt

There is a punter competition in Buffalo, but Matt Araiza made his case why the team should go with him with his first kick of the preseason. With the Bills inside their 20-yard line, Araiza booted an 82-yard punt for a touchback. Araiza is known for his big leg and is nicknamed "Punt God." A sixth-round pick out of San Diego State, Araiza certainly made a good impression in his first NFL game.

Khalil Shakir and Matt Barkley connect on back-to-back plays

In the Bills' first drive of the second half with Matt Barkley now in at quarterback, rookie receiver Khalil Shakir had back-to-back receptions, the first going for 25 yards and the second 21 yards. The 6-foot Shakir is a fifth-round pick out of Boise State.

Tyler Bass makes 48-yard field goal

The Bills' first drive of the second half ended with kicker Tyler Bass nailing a 48-yard field goal to cut the Colts' lead to 16-10. Araiza was the holder for Bass.

Raheem Blackshear scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter

Trailing 24-10, the Bills scored on three straight possession in the fourth quarter to come away with a 27-24 win. Running back Raheem Blackshear scored a touchdown on a run from one yard out, and the Bills failed a two-point conversion. Isaiah Hodgins set up the touchdown with a highlight diving catch to put the Bills at the Colts' two-yard line. On the next possession Blackshear, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech, scored again, this time on a three-yard run. The two-point conversion was good on a Duke Johnson run.

Tyler Bass wins it

After a three-and-out by the Colts, the Bills got Bass into field goal range in the closing seconds as he made a 46-yard field goal with 0:00 on the clock to give the Bills a 27-24 win.