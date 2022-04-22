Former QB coach Ken Dorsey being promoted to offensive coordinator ensures smooth transition to whatever new wrinkles he wants to add.

One of the reasons Bills quarterback Josh Allen is so excited about the offseason leading into his fifth year is the lack of a new language requirement.

Even though the Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, they won't have to learn a new system, which almost always means different wording on calls and checkdowns that can make a quarterback's head spin like a rookie again.

With former quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey promoted to take Daboll's place, there will be none of that.

"The same verbiage that we're using is a huge piece, especially for me, just so I'm not learning a digit system or thinking trips right is one thing when it's actually something different in someone else's offense," Allen said. "So I'm thankful that Dorsey is keeping the same verbiage and terminology.

"Again, there's going to be a lot of different things we do, there's going to be probably a lot of the same things that we do. But ultimately, it's just trying to find the right ways to get it into our playmakers' hands and allow them to be as successful as they can be."

That said, Allen is equally enthused with the way he expects the offense to evolve under Dorsey, new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady and new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

"The things that [Brady has been] able to talk about and the things that he sees [are] very impressive, especially from a guy that's so young," Allen said. "And I'm glad we have him."

Because the Bills were able to get Case Keenum to replace departed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and bring back popular former backup Matt Barkley, it means Allen will be the youngest person in the quarterback room, another dynamic that should have a positive impact on his development.

One of the ways the Bills want to evolve is to have Allen run less but enjoy it more.

During last season's first 17-game regular season, Allen finished with a career-high 122 carries for a career-high 763 yards. That came out to 6.3 yards per carry, best in the NFL.

Nevertheless, they'd rather sacrifice that remarkable efficiency by having their running backs shoulder more of the load, even though there's no way they can be that effective.

