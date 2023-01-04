Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is "fighting'' as he remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday night.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is "fighting'' as he remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Monday night.

"I know he’s still here and I know he’s fighting," Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told ESPN on Tuesday night.

The Bills’ second-year safety is still in critical condition, as the NFL community and fans continue to express support for Hamlin after his frightening collapse during the Bills at Bengals game.

Glenn said that support is helpful to the family.

"We appreciate all the prayers and support we’ve been getting from people all over not just the country, but the world,'' he said. "It really means a difference for my family to see that and it’ll make a difference for Damar to see that as well."

The support for Hamlin is also being delivered in another way. As of Tuesday night, over $6 million has been donated to a GoFundMe page Hamlin started to raise money for a toy drive in his hometown near Pittsburgh - a toy drive that he'd set up with an original goal of raising $2,500.

"A lot of people don’t get to see how loved they are while they're alive, so for him to have a situation where he could have been taken away and he has a chance to come back and see all that love that he got, it’s truly an amazing thing," Hamlin's uncle told NFL Network.

Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center near the Bengals' stadium. His uncle said he remains sedated and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

The Bills vs. Bengals game has been suspended and will not be played this week, if at all. Playoff-bound Buffalo closes the regular season against the Patriots on Sunday ... something that is hardly the focus right now.

"Please pray for our brother,'' said Bills team leader Josh Allen.