'It's Bills Time': Buffalo vs. 49ers in Super Bowl, NFL Execs Poll Reveals

This does not come as a shock, though the timing - given two major and ongoing Buffalo Bills storylines - is a bit off.

But NFL executives are predicting via a midseason survey that it will be the Buffalo Bills against the San Francisco 49ers making up the most likely Super Bowl matchup.

An ESPN poll released on Tuesday features the 6-2 Bills on top of the heap in the AFC with the Niners coming out on top in the NFC.

Said one AFC exec about Buffalo: "This feels like their time."

And what about that timing?

At the moment, while Buffalo players and coaches are rallying around one another in support of the idea that this is a title-worthy team, the Sunday loss at the Jets stings.

Self-doubt? Maybe not.

"Stings''? Definitely so.

And then there is the concern about QB Josh Allen and his elbow, with a source telling BillsCentral/SI that the team is conducting examinations to discover whether there is a UCL sprain and to what extent it might be injured.

This isn't about the Bills; it's NFL-universal: The best way - well, the worst way - to derail a Super Bowl contender is to have the team's best, most important and most valuable player sidelined for any period of time.

The ESPN survey also offered up support for the Kansas City Chiefs as a representative in the AFC, with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles as the top dog in the NFC, but the Bills and Niners garnered the most votes from their respective conferences.

"Battle-tested and explosive playmaking on both sides of the ball," an NFL personnel director said about San Francisco. ... and the same thing can be said about the Bills - especially at this moment, especially in regard to the "battle'' part.

