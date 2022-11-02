Cowboys Next Move: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Continue Offensive Explosion?

Four touchdowns on the first four drives. That is what Kellen Moore's offense produced against Chicago at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in a 49-29 victory.

Talk about a fast start. ... with things stalling a bit at the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys falling short of making a trade for Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans ...

But now with the possibility of a new "fast start'' with the pursuit of another name receiver in Odell Beckham Jr.?

First things first, to the review of Week 8's win ...

That fast start was something that the offensive group talked about during the week, and Moore was pleased with how his unit opened the game after a couple of weeks of getting close to that level of production.

"Think our guys really made it a big objective to come out fast and play a little bit with tempo early in the game," Moore said. "I thought that was something at times we have done as an answer to slow starts, so we started that way.

"Dak (Prescott) was really clean, efficient, good protection, and so it was a good start.''

That kind of offensive production gives Moore's unit a baseline to work from.

"This is something we got to build on," Moore said.

Moore's "build-on'' perspective comes via the prism of a coach trying to work with his existing roster. But there is another "build-on'' perspective taking shape inside the organization.

The pursuit of Cooks registers as an admission: Dak's second game back from his thumb injury established how capable this offense is ... but the front office knows it could use another piece.

"I felt great, and it felt great," Prescott said. "I've got a lot of confidence in myself and this team and what we are capable of doing."

And now, as the Cowboys enter the bye week and exit the NFL trade deadline, maybe it's time for the front office to show what it's capable of doing by researching the health of Odell Beckham Jr. and, with clarity there, winning the coming recruiting war for the next big prize.

