The Buffalo Bills host the one of the NFL's hottest teams in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills sit atop the AFC East despite a shocking divisional loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. The Jets and the Miami Dolphins are closing in on the Bills' lead: both teams 6-3 with the head-to-head edge over Buffalo.

In order to get back on track, the Bills will have to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak. The NFC North is rather different than the AFC East, as Minnesota has a 4.5-game lead over the spiraling Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings haven’t beaten the Bills since Buffalo visited the Metrodome in 2010. Another interesting note, this is the first meeting between these two teams since the 2020 trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills.

Will the have the NFL's top offense be led be a healthy MVP-favorite Josh Allen on Sunday? Allen suffered an injury to his throwing arm/elbow late in the Week 9 loss to the Jets. Allen said he experienced "slight pain" and it didn't stop him from finishing the game but the quarterback was not involved in practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday. (He was an observer on Thursday while wearing a sleeve over the elbow.)

If Allen can’t play, Case Keenum would take over.

The confident Vikings came back from a ten-point deficit in Week 9 to take down the Washington Commanders. Led by Kirk Cousins, Minnesota's offensive attack features running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and new addition tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Bills defense will have their hands full with Cook, the the seventh-leading rusher in the NFL who is averaging 4.6 yards per carry in addition to 19 catches and six touchdowns.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (6-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-1)

ODDS: The Bills are 7-point favorites vs. the Vikings.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: FOX | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Linebacker Von Miller is not panicking after two divisional losses:

"Still no panic, we got a great team. We'll see those guys again; we'll see the Dolphins again. We still got six more divisional games. We just got to get back in the lab. We just got to take it one play at a time, one practice at a time, really debrief and take a look at ourselves."

