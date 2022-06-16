Like Last year at this time, coach Sean McDermott saw fit to cut the players loose a day early. But it doesn't mean there aren't still issues.

When the Buffalo Bills' scheduled three-day mandatory minicamp was reduced to two for a second straight year by coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday, it was the surest sign that he was more than satisfied with the team's progress following a good bit of roster and coaching staff turnover.

It doesn't mean anyone should use anything other than a No. 2 lead pencil to write his team in as the AFC representative in the next Super Bowl.

Although the Bills have every right to feel good about where they stand heading to their only vacation until they get Week 7 of the regular season off in October, there obviously are some unresolved issues that serve to temper the euphoria.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady (left), offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (center) and head coach Sean McDermott converge at mandatory minicamp. Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at the state of the team, what it will be up against when it next reconvenes outside Rochester, N.Y., for training camp at St. John Fisher College next month and some of the issues it faces as it attempts to win the AFC East for a third straight season — something the Bills haven't done since 1991.

Strong in the trenches

The surgery general manager Brandon Beane performed on both lines this offseason, especially on defense, has been significant.

They've been repeating the mantra forever: Protect their quarterback and get the opposing one down. That goes without saying, however.

What they don't state quite as often, though just as much of a priority, is their desire to run the ball more effectively and maybe even more often, which would theoretically make quarterback Josh Allen that much more effective when they choose to pass or do any kind of run-pass option.

It's no coincidence that most of the veteran newcomers to their offensive line have excellent reputations as run blockers.

Their most recent addition, guard Greg Van Roten, is coming off a career-high 75.0 run-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Another free-agent addition, projected starting left guard Rodger Saffold, owns an 81.4 run-block grade since 2017, according to PFF. That's ninth highest in the NFL among all guards.

Starting on the same Tennessee Titans' offensive line as Saffold last season was tackle David Quessenberry, who followed Saffold to the Bills. Quessenberry finished with a stellar 89.1 run-blocking grade and was the highest-graded Titans offensive lineman overall at 80.9.

Although Quessenberry and Van Roten project as backups now, the Bills have shown throughout McDermott's tenure that they're not afraid to make changes on the offensive line at any time during the season.

So by no means will these players necessarily be shackled to the bench.

Options galore

When Allen is scanning the field with the ball in his hands, he will be staring at perhaps the most complete collection of talent the Bills have ever assembled.

Even after the departures of productive receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, the Bills will have all kinds of qualified hands ready to catch the ball or accept a handoff or pitch.

That starts with the player most instrumental in helping Allen make the necessary quantum leap from Year 2 to Year 3 in 2021: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has caught 230 passes for 2,760 yards and 18 TDs in the 32 regular-season games he's played since joining the Bills.

Last season also was highlighted by the continuing emergence of WR Gabriel Davis, whose finest career game came when they needed it most in the playoffs at Kansas City last January. Alas, his eight catches for 201 yards and four TDs weren't enough to prevent a 42-36 overtime loss.

Beane also added proven veteran receivers Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin to the mix and drafted Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, enhanced the tight end room by signing O.J. Howard and made the Bills more dangerous in the passing game by bringing in running backs Duke Johnson and James Cook.

Spotlight on the corners

From Washington coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday came word that Commanders defensive end Chase Young probably will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list because of a torn ACL suffered last Nov. 14.

Why are we mentioning this?

Well, top cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered the same injury 11 days later and still has not been cleared for contact. Look for him to start training camp on the PUP list as well.

Obviously no two recoveries are exactly alike, but if the Bills are going to make an error in this process, it absolutely will be on the side of caution. They will not rush him back, even if it may mean not responding to how he says he feels.

Here's the thing: The Bills and all other teams across the league have state-of-the-art technology, including radio-frequency ID chips placed in players' shoulder pads, to track and evaluate movement and formulate proper recovery techniques.

So, for instance, if White tries to get too aggressive in his rehab and perhaps fibs by telling the training staff that his knee feels 100% when it isn't, the team can almost always tell by the fresh data it receives every day if he's being truthful and likely will not just take take his word for it when deciding what to do next.

His continued indefinite absence, combined with the loss of fellow starter Levi Wallace to free agency, means the Bills will be counting on rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam to be ready to go and Dane Jackson to take the giant leap some of his teammates like Allen and tight end Dawson Knox have experienced in Year 3.

Will they deliver?

Loaded AFC is a minefield

As it stands in the middle of June, the Bills are favored to win every game on their schedule.

They most assuredly will not win every game, however, and should expect much more formidable competition coming from their AFC East opponents than they faced over the previous two seasons.

Every team in the division has improved, especially the New York Jets. And regardless of what some Bills fans may think of the quality of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's arm, he will be aided immensely by the addition of noted Bill killer Tyreek Hill.

Peeking ahead, it sure would be great for the Bills to secure homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. That's something they've never had under McDermott, whose teams are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road in the postseason.

Rather than going that route, the Bills may be better served by figuring out how to win on the road in January.

That's the best way to get to February.