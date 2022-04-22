Who are the realistic targets to still be available when the Broncos go on the clock at pick No. 75?

With two third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos could go multiple ways, including moving around the board. The two picks are No. 75 overall and 96 overall, and Denver could make a package to move up or even more down.

However, if the Broncos stand pat, who are some options that could be there at No. 75 overall? We already previewed five plausible options at No. 64. Now we turn to Round 3.

Understand, though, it's difficult to predict which prospect will be there that far down the board. The draft is unpredictable, and for a player to go higher than expected, all it takes is one team to value him higher than anyone else. It happens every year.

When looking at mock drafts, public draft boards, listening to all the information coming out, and my study of the 2022 class, I found five prospects that make sense for the Broncos with the 75th overall pick.

Each of the five is expected to be there for Denver as well. Of course, more than just these five could make sense and could be there/likely to be there, but these five stand out for one reason or another.

So let's dive into the five prospects that make sense for Denver at No. 75 overall!

Cam Taylor-Britt | CB | Nebraska © Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Taylor-Britt is a versatile defensive back with starts at safety and as a boundary corner. He brings versatility in his position and role, but he is a much better fit in a zone-heavy scheme that has him play off the line of scrimmage. The expectation with new Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero is that he will bring a variation of the Vic Fangio scheme used in Los Angeles. Last year the Rams were first in the NFL in zone coverage usage, which would be a good fit for Taylor-Britt. In addition, Taylor-Britt would fit as a boundary corner to improve Denver's depth behind Ronald Darby, who has played just one entire season in his career. If Denver wants to improve its run defense or values it run-game support in its corners, then Taylor-Britt won't disappoint. He is active and physical against the run, and it can be challenging for receivers to keep him engaged on the boundary. There is also the potential to work in the slot, though he would need more development to be a lasting corner there. If the Broncos love Taylor-Britt, they could take him with the 64th overall pick instead of risking him going between Round 2 and 3. He could also be an option to trade up for. It depends on how they value him, but he would be a no-brainer option with the 75th overall pick. Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus): Played 1,873 total snaps on defense in college.

He allowed six touchdowns in college.

Broke up 17 passes and intercepted six in college.

Allowed a career NFL passer rating of 79.8 in college.

76.1 coverage grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Taylor-Britt here. Troy Andersen | LB | Montana State © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports Andersen is a smaller school linebacker that has experience playing as a running back and quarterback. Some think he could still contribute on offense with some trick plays, which would be interesting. He had a RAS (relative athletic score) of 10.0 as a linebacker, and it stays at 10.0 if you change his position to running back, so there are no questions about his athleticism for the NFL. There are concerns about Andersen's lack of technique, which comes with little experience as a linebacker. However, he has the athleticism and traits that can contribute to special teams right away, and some would be willing to deal with the problems on defense to get him experience sooner rather than later. Some medical red-flags are there as well, with shoulder injuries that could see him fall some in the draft. Denver seems to value athletes, even if they're raw, which Andersen is. With his ability to contribute on special teams, which Denver has had issues with for years, it could boost his value in the team's eyes. On top of that, the Broncos would have an athletic linebacker to learn behind Josey Jewell over the next year or two. The Broncos valued raw athletes in the third round of the 2021 draft and could do so again this year. A lot would depend on how Andersen checked out medically because of those shoulders. If all is clear, he would be a good option. Key Stats (Per PFF): Played 1,319 snaps on defense and 372 snaps on offense in college.

Made 156 tackles, with 111 coming in 2021.

Allowed a 65.2 NFL Passer rating when targeted in 2021.

Made 98 stops in his career, with 66 in 2021.

86.1 defense grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Andersen here. Cole Strange | IOL | Chattanooga © Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports After a good showing at the Senior Bowl, Strange rapidly rose through the draft process. He caught some extra attention by doing what he did in college but doing so against tougher competition than he faced in college. Of course, with any small-school prospect, you want to see how they do with the step up in the talent they are facing, and Strange checked those boxes every time. While in college, he got experience at left tackle and left guard but projects best as a center in the NFL. There are enough traits to work as a guard in the NFL, but he might not offer up scheme versatility as a guard as he would as a center. Throughout the process, the rise of Strange has often been compared to that of Quinn Meinerz, though they aren't the same in terms of playstyle. Both players were coming out of a smaller school and had an impressive Senior Bowl that many felt would be better as a center in the NFL. Denver ended up drafting Meinerz late in the third round last year. With the offensive scheme Denver is moving to, Strange would be a good fit either at center or guard. Denver brought in Strange for a visit, along with other center prospects, so depending on how much you buy into the pre-draft visits, it could suggest the Broncos are looking for an upgrade. The 75th overall pick could be the sweet spot to get a potential upgrade at the position. Key Stats (Per PFF): Played 1,213 snaps on offense.

Allowed 13 total pressures and one sack in college.

Called for ten penalties, all in the last two seasons.

82.1 pass-blocking grade in 2021.

86.4 run-blocking grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Strange here. Drake Jackson | Edge | USC © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Jackson is an interesting prospect because you have to go off his 2020 tape more than his 2021 tape. Due to a change in scheme, USC asked he to drop some weight and play around 250 pounds in 2021 instead of near 270 the year before. While he got more production as a pass rusher, his overall play was worse. For the USC Pro Day, Jackson got up to 273 pounds and put on a show. He looked more comfortable with his movements and still showed some good athleticism. That athleticism with his length and age (he turned 21 years old on April 12) will entice many teams. Jackson is a young ball of clay with all of the needed traits for the NFL. Denver still needs more depth off the edge, and this kid would be an excellent piece to have as the third pass rusher behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Jackson would get a year in the role to develop before potentially being a starter, with Chubb being a restricted free agent after the season. That would be an ideal situation for Jackson. There is no concern with Jackson fitting in the scheme, and he would give Evero a fun piece for pressure packages. Even at a heavier weight, Jackson can attack from a two or three-point stance, leading to creative packages with Chubb, Gregory, and Dre'Mont Jones. With his traits, a team could love Jackson and take him much earlier than the 75th overall pick, but the consensus of his draft value has him in that 68-80 range. Key Stats (Per PFF): Totaled 69 pressures in three seasons with 13 sacks.

Picked up 52 career stops.

Picked up 67 total tackles and missed 15 tackles in college.

88.3 pass-rush grade in 2021.

70.4 run defense grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Jackson here. Dylan Parham | IOL | Memphis © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Parham has experience starting games at both guard positions and right tackle. His best position in the NFL is projected to be at center, though he could work as a guard depending on the scheme. While he doesn't have any starting experience at center, he has taken reps as a center, including at the Senior Bowl, and has the traits you look for. There is a crucial concern with his game, no matter what scheme Parham plays in, which would have to be fixed. The most natural fit is an outside zone scheme, where he has good lateral agility and movement skills but has heavy feet. Getting his feet a little quicker could help with his timing on stretch runs or when pulling outside. Parham plays with good leverage and knows how to sustain positioning and drive his blocks through leverage. Leverage also gives him the ability to anchor against strong bull rushes because he can't match up with power. Outside of that, there are some other technical issues to his game, but he has the work ethic and football IQ. As with Strange, Parham was brought in by Denver as one of its pre-draft top-30 visits. He is projected to hear his name called early in the third round, so right around the 75th overall pick. If you believe the visits actually translate to genuine interest, Parham could be a likely option with the 75th overall selection. Key Stats (Per PFF): Played 3,952 total snaps on offense.

Allowed 62 total pressures and six sacks, with only one sack the last two seasons.

Called for 21 penalties in college.

84.5 pass-blocking grade in 2021.

78.8 run-blocking grade in 2021. You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Parham here.

