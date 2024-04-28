Analyzing Every Broncos AFC West Rivals' Scariest Draft Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Denver Broncos drafted seven players, including their possible franchise quarterback, Bo Nix. Sean Payton and George Paton filled several holes on their roster, and it looks to be interesting to see how this new crop of talent can elevate the Broncos.
As Denver gets better, so do their fiercely competitive AFC West rivals. Unfortunately, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders all had great drafts, and there are a few players in particular that have the potential to give the Broncos nightmares for the foreseeable future.
Let’s look at some of the studs each foe scoped up.
Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR Texas
It was nice having Tyreek Hill play outside the division with the Miami Dolphins, besides a particular Week 3 game. But of course, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the first round to select a young man who is even faster in Texas wideout Xavier Worthy.
Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine by former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross with a mindboggling 4.21 sprint. Xavier is a bit smaller, standing at 5-foot-11, and weighs around 165 pounds, which means he can get bullied at the line of scrimmage; however, in Andy Reid’s system that utilizes tremendous amounts of motion, Worthy is sure to get a running start. Denver’s secondary is going to have their hands tied.
Honorable Mention: Jared Wiley, TE TCU
Jared Wiley is a 6-foot-6 tight end out of TCU who uses that height and length to overpower defenders trying to fight him at the catch point. Jared has the perfect teacher to sit behind for a few years in Travis Kelce and could eventually become his replacement.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE Georgia
Davante Adams lining up out wide was annoying enough, but now the Las Vegas Raiders have a potential star tight end in Brock Bowers, a Georgia product. Bowers, who wreaked havoc in the SEC with 175 receptions for 2538 yards and 26 touchdowns in three years in Athens, is a significant threat. His size and speed make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs and linebackers. Bowers is good enough as a blocker but primarily will be used in the passing game. The combination of him and Adams is a formidable one, and it's a situation that the Broncos need to figure out how to counter.
Honorable Mention: Dylan Laube, RB New Hampshire
Dylan Laube is far more than just a running back. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and in the slot is outstanding. He rushed for 749 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 68 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. Laube also has four scores on kick/punt returns.
Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia
Brock Bowers won’t be the only Georgia Bulldog giving the Broncos fits on defense. When Bowers wasn’t getting the ball, now Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey was the next man up. McConkey caught 119 passes for 1687 yards and 14 touchdowns using his stellar route running and fluidity.
Ladd’s smooth movements can lull corners into a trance; before you know it, he’s instantly creating separation. He’s also deceptively fast and should not be slept on to blow by defensive backs. Jim Harbaugh will focus heavily on the run game in Los Angeles, but McConkey could easily be their number-one weapon through the air.
Honorable Mention: Junior Colson, LB Michigan
Junior Colson is a speedy, explosive linebacker who is a thumper in the run game and holds up well enough against the pass. The Chargers needed a rough and tough leader patrolling the middle of the field, and they may have found that in Colson.
The always-competitive AFC West only got more dangerous after the 2024 draft, and the Denver Broncos will have their hands full with some of their rival’s selections. Sean Payton would be wise to keep an eye on the players listed above, for they could make life a living hell for the foreseeable future.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!