Report: Broncos Sign Three Members of 2024 Draft Class
A little under half of the Denver Broncos' 2024 draft class is now under contract after the team agreed to terms Wednesday with fifth-round running back Audric Estime and seventh-rounders, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
Still left unsigned before the start of Friday's rookie minicamp — at the time of this writing — are first-round quarterback Bo Nix, third-round edge rusher Jonah Elliss, fourth-round receiver Troy Franklin, and fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.
Based on the NFL's slotted rookie pay scale, Estime will earn $4.359 million over his four-year deal, including a $795,000 base salary and a $339,120 signing bonus. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound bruiser, selected 147th overall, should immediately compete for a prominent role in Denver's backfield, perhaps even battling veteran incumbent Javonte Williams for starting duties.
Chosen No. 235 overall, Vele will make roughly $4.124 million on his four-year pact, with a $104,480 signing bonus. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound pass-catcher projects as a developmental stash who'd do well to learn from similarly-built Broncos wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.
Gargiulo, the penultimate pick of the draft (No. 256 overall), inked a four-year, $4.1 million contract with a $80,732 signing bonus. The Yale and South Carolina product, standing 6-foot-5, 318 pounds, has the ability to play guard and center and will likely push for a depth job at one of, or both, spots.
