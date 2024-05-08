Broncos Release QB Ben DiNucci from Offseason Roster
And then there were three.
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos released quarterback Ben DiNucci from its offseason roster — a move that was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by DiNucci himself.
"I have been released by the Broncos. All part of the journey!! Excited for what's to come," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
DiNucci, 27, joined the Broncos last May following a successful stint in the XFL during which he led the now-repackaged league in attempts (374), completions (272), passing yards (2,671), and QB rushing yards (305) and ranked second in passing touchdowns (23) across 10 starts (seven wins).
A former seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, DiNucci spent the majority of the 2023 season on Denver's practice squad, save for emergency third-string promotions later in the year. He signed a reserve/futures contract in January.
DiNucci's ouster whittles down the Broncos' QB room to first-round rookie Bo Nix, veteran trade acquisition Zach Wilson, and incumbent relief starter Jarrett Stidham — all of whom are expected to compete for the starting job, per head coach Sean Payton.
More cuts are expected ahead of Friday's start of rookie minicamp as the team creates necessary roster space for its draft picks and undrafted signings.
