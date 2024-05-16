Broncos' Toughest 2024 Opponents Outside of AFC West
The Denver Broncos schedule has been released, and optimism among Broncos Country is at an all-time high. With a shiny new quarterback, additions to the wide receiver room, and a few new pieces on defense, it's clear that the Broncos are ready to face the challenges of 2024 head-on.
The AFC West will be a formidable mountain to climb, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs still sitting on top and the addition of Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver’s opponents outside of the AFC West aren’t exactly pushovers either, and if the Broncos wish to keep their footing in the race to the top of their division, they must be wary of non-divisional foes.
Week 2: Pittsburgh Steelers
Which non-divisional challengers will give Denver the most horrendous headaches? Let’s take a look.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, our Week 2 opponents, are a force to be reckoned with. Broncos Country may have a blurred perception of the Steelers since Russell Wilson is their starting quarterback, but this Pittsburgh squad won’t be an easy out. They’ve made several additions to their offensive line that will boost their run game, headed by Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who combined for 1,819 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Denver has struggled mightily against the run the past few years, and 2024 isn’t looking any better. Denver’s offense will have its hands full with star defensive talents like TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen, making Bo Nix’s job as a rookie quarterback an absolute nightmare.
If Mike Tomlin can reign in Russell Wilson enough, the Steelers will be a nightmare matchup even at Mile High.
Week 4: New York Jets
Another hard-nosed defensive team early in the season doesn’t bode well for Bo Nix as he adjusts to the NFL.
The New York Jets have an excellent defensive line that could bully any offense in the league. Jermaine Johnson and Hasson Reddick are screaming off the edge while Quinnen Williams rips through the middle, making any offensive coordinator question their approach.
As for their offense, Aaron Rodgers, even at 80%-90%, will be miles better than Zach Wilson was for the Jets. The pass-catching trio of Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and rookie Malachi Corley will put immense pressure on Denver’s corners. Patrick Surtain ll may hold up, but the rest of the cornerback room is unproven.
The Jets have a better roster overall than Denver and could push them around like a bully stealing lunch money.
Week 9: Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are always a tricky team to face. The combination of Jackson and the newly acquired running back Derrick Henry in the backfield will break the brains of any defensive coordinator—looking at you, Vance Joseph.
Henry's battering ram running style will pave the way for Jackson to use his insane speed to gash the Broncos’ defense on the ground. The Ravens’ tight-end duo of All-Pro Mark Andrews and Isaish Likley, who filled in remarkably in Andrews’s absence, will keep Denver’s linebackers guessing.
For the Baltimore defense, despite losing defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, they still have the star power of Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Justin Madubuike, and Kyle Hamilton. The Broncos have had some heartbreakers against the Ravens in the past, and Week 9 may be more of a pounding than a close loss.
2024 is likely a learning and building year for the Broncos, and while a winning record is possible, their schedule is far from a cakewalk. The AFC West is treacherous enough, but Denver's non-divisional opponents will make life even more challenging for their rookie signal caller. It might be best to temper expectations for 2024.
