Broncos Waive Undrafted Rookie DB Cam Allen
In a corresponding roster move after signing punter Trenton Gill, the Denver Broncos waived rookie defensive back Cam Allen, the team announced Thursday.
Allen joined the Broncos following April's draft — and participated in last weekend's rookie minicamp — signing as a college free agent out of Purdue where he registered 157 solo tackles, 18 pass deflections, 13 interceptions, and one defensive touchdown across 56 career games.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defender, who reportedly has 4.55 speed and 34.5-inch hops, is projected as a deep-developmental safety at the NFL level.
"Allen’s career ball production and takeaway totals immediately grab your eye, and his size adds to the intrigue," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting profile. "However, the instincts and ball skills might not matter on the next level because he can’t run down receivers in catch-up mode and simply gives up too much separation from both the slot and in split-safety alignments. He’s a below-average run defender and fails to stand out on special teams, so his NFL shot is a long one."
After inking 13 undrafted free agents and trying out two dozen more, the Broncos recently began paring down their offseason roster, cutting quarterback Ben DiNucci on May 8, defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence on May 10, and earlier this week waiving wide receiver Lincoln Victor and punter Nik Constantinou from the 90-player squad.
