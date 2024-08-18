Broncos QB Bo Nix's Rookie of the Year Odds Rising
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is building himself a head of steam in the momentum game. After starting off as the No. 2 quarterback, he's earned the opportunity to start preseason Game 2.
Game 2 will unfold in front of the Mile High Faithful, giving the Broncos' long-suffering fan base something to believe in for the first time in a long while. As the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the class.
And yet, according to DraftKings, Nix has the fifth-best odds of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. With +1400 odds, which basically amounts to a 14-1 chance, Nix trails New York Giants wideout Malike Nabers (+1100), Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (+650), Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+475), and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (+135) in the ORoY odds department.
Nix's ORoY odds were around +1800 little more than a month ago. But a lot has happened since July.
Nix's ORoY rise is eyebrow-raising, considering that Drake Maye, whom New England picked No. 3 overall, sits at +3000 odds. Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. was drafted four picks in front of Nix, but his ORoY odds are slim, buried behind Kirk Cousins on the Falcons' depth chart.
Before J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, his ORoY odds were neck-and-neck with Nix's. Alas, the Minnesota Vikings will be without the services of their first-round pick.
Nix having the fifth-best ORoY odds is conspicuous and slightly amusing after the NFL draft world at large mostly panned the Broncos for "reaching" on him at No. 12 overall. The national media mostly graded the Broncos poorly for drafting Nix where they did, as he was commonly given a Day 2 rating by national draftniks.
Sean Payton got a big laugh about that because he claims he knew for a fact that Nix wasn't making it out of the first round. If not the Broncos, there were at least three other teams behind them hoping Nix slipped past No. 12. But I digress.
For a "system quarterback" and a player whose arm strength and NFL wherewithal has been questioned and critiqued, it's been fun to see Nix steadily silence people. But it's August. There's still a long row left to hoe for Nix to fully put to bed all of the pre- and post-draft criticism.
If the best predictor of the future is the past, Nix will win the Broncos' starting quarterback job. And go on to prove a lot of people wrong.
When said people have to eat their crow, they might choose to choke it down with a condiment of choice, like Siracha or ketchup. Will Nix out-play Williams (No. 1 overall pick in the draft) or Daniels (No. 2)?
Time will tell. But the oddsmakers clearly see something blowing in the Rocky Mountain wind.
