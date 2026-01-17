Denver Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard has garnered some interest in this year's NFL hiring cycle. Last week, he interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for their defensive coordinator opening.

This week, rumors began to spread that the New York Jets were interested in Leonhard for their defensive coordinator vacancy. On Friday, those rumors became fact when the Jets announced that they'd completed an interview with Leonhard, along with several other NFL coaches.

We've completed virtual interviews with the following candidates for our defensive coordinator opening. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 16, 2026

Leonhard is deserving of the opportunities, having helped the Broncos' defense become one of the NFL's best over the past two years. Arriving in 2024, he took over the defensive backs room after spending eight years in the collegiate coaching ranks.

Proving to be a tide that can raise the ships around him, Leonhard's fingerprints on the Broncos' defense were apparent in Year 1. Patrick Surtain II was already a decorated young cornerback, but under Leonhard's tutelage, he became the first Bronco since Hall-of-Famer Randy Gradishar to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

After the 2024 season, teams began sniffing around Leonhard. The Broncos retained him after giving him a promotion of sorts, making him the defensive pass game coordinator on top of his secondary duties.

A Thriving Secondary

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts with safety Devon Key (26) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Once again, the Broncos thrived defensively, finishing No. 7 against the pass. Leonhard was also entrusted with the development of rookie first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron this season. The job Leonhard and the players did to overcome the three-week absence of Surtain was impressive.

Riley Moss stepped up to the plate, along with Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine, the last of whom was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. McMillian turned in one of the most noteworthy seasons of any Broncos nickel corner all time, finishing with 56 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, nine pass break-ups, and two interceptions, one of which he returned to the house.

Adding to Leonhard's resume was the timely arrival of Talanoa Hufanga, who gave the Broncos the physical weapon at safety they'd been lacking. Hufanga finished with a career-high 106 tackles, and while he was unable to come away with an interception (despite many, many opportunities), at least most of them went down in the stat box as pass break-ups (11).

Two of the Broncos' six All-Pro selections came from Leonhard's room (Surtain and Hufanga) — three if you count safety Devon Key, though he was selected as a special-teamer. Leonhard is a former NFL safety. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, including 2012 with the Broncos.

Broncos' DC-In-Waiting

Denver Broncos secondary coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard coaches safety P.J. Locke (6) during the offseason training program. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

At 43 years old, Leonhard has been viewed as the Broncos' defensive-coordinator-in-waiting, especially considering the head-coaching attention Vance Joseph has garnered in back-to-back years.

The belief is that Joseph is going to get his second bite at the head-coaching apple this time around. If Joseph departs for such a job, the Broncos would receive two third-round compensatory draft picks and the defensive coordinator mantle would pass to Leonhard, in all likelihood.

With the Broncos poised to host their first home playoff game in a decade, Joseph and Leonhard's focus is on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. If the Broncos prevail, it would kick the hiring can further down the road.

How many teams would be willing to wait on Joseph if the Broncos advance to the AFC Championship Game and then the Super Bowl remains to be seen. The same can be said for Leonhard's outlook.

On the other hand, if the Broncos fail to capitalize on their home-field advantage on Saturday vs. Buffalo, the Joseph and Leonhard dominoes could fall relatively quickly. Sean Payton has been pleased with how his coveted assistants have balanced their interviews elsewhere with their primary responsibilities of the Broncos' playoff run.

"That’s why they’re special, though, because they can multitask," Payton said on January 9. "They understand what their goal is, and they can still perform their job."

