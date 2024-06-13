Predicting Broncos' Rookie Offensive Trio's 2024 Stat Line
The Denver Broncos selected an offensive trio in the NFL draft: quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and running back Audric Estimé. These rookies, especially Nix, have the potential for significant playing time.
However, it’s important to note that they will also face the challenges of being rookies in the NFL. Could they be the young nucleus that propels the Broncos to future success and deep playoff runs?
Let’s explore the potential impact of Denver’s rookie trio in the upcoming 2024 season.
Bo Nix
Whether you believe he was selected too early or not, the undeniable truth is that Sean Payton secured a promising quarterback in Nix. Nix's timing and precision in his two years at Oregon were nothing short of spectacular, throwing for an impressive 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions, along with 744 yards and 20 scores on the ground.
Nix's 77.4 completion percentage, the highest in college football history, was a testament to his skill and the Oregon offense's quick passes and screens strategy. Despite possessing limited velocity, he can throw deep when the situation demands and still get the ball where it needs to be.
Nix's cerebral playstyle and work ethic are the most prominent reasons he’ll mesh well with Payton. Nix’s stat line should be somewhere in the 3,500 yards range and something like 18-22 touchdowns as the starter in 2024.
Troy Franklin
It’s not often that a college quarterback and wide receiver duo are drafted to the same team in the same draft, but that’s precisely what happened in Dove Valley. Franklin was Nix’s No. 1 target at Oregon, connecting 88 times for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Franklin is explosive and talented after the catch, which are considerable plusses in Payton’s offense. Franklin is a bit slender at 6-foot-2 and 176 pounds, but his playmaking ability is undeniable.
Franklin will have to fight for touches as last year's top wideout, Courtland Sutton, and breakout candidate, Marvin Mims Jr., are ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, Franklin's connection with Nix may grant him more opportunities to make a difference for Denver this season.
With limited playing time, Franklin should tally around 300 yards and 2-5 touchdowns.
Audric Estimé
The Broncos backfield will be ultra-competitive going into training camp, and the Notre Dame product could be the lead horse when all is said and done. Esitmé is an absolute bruiser as a runner, carrying several defenders on his back and fighting for every yard.
In his senior season alone, Estimé rushed for 1,341 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns. Denver’s ground game was woeful last season, with only 1,800 yards and eight scores, ranking 18th and 28th, respectively.
Javonte Williams was the lead in 2023, coming off a three-ligament tear in his knee. Predictably, Williams’ explosiveness and tackle-breaking ability were not up to par, and his vision was still a problem.
Estimé mirrors Williams' playstyle, but his vision is far better, and his health isn’t questionable. Initially, I predicted that Esitmé would reach 1,000 yards this coming season, but with a loaded running back stable, there are only so many touches.
Around 800 yards and 6-8 touchdowns would be an outstanding rookie campaign for Audric.
Bottom Line
The Broncos rookie trio can work their way to being the young nucleus of the future starting in 2024. If all three men can step up throughout their first seasons, there is no reason they can’t become household names in Denver and the entire NFL.
