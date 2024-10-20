ESPN Mocks Mizzou WR to Broncos in Round 1 to Help Bo Nix
The jury is still out on Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. With Nix's flashes of athleticism and playmaking displayed so far this season, the young signal-caller has also displayed questionable processing, poor mechanics, and scattershot accuracy.
Should Broncos Country be worried?
It’s simply too early to know what the Broncos have in Nix or to have a definitive answer on whether he will become a franchise quarterback. The 24-year-old Nix may be older for a first-year player and have the most starts of any quarterback in college football history, but he’s a rookie who oftentimes, unsurprisingly, looks like a rookie.
While there are undoubtedly worse situations around rookie quarterbacks in recent history, the Broncos do not have a multitude of difference-makers surrounding their first-round pick to make his life easier. Denver has invested heavily in the offensive line with mixed results.
However, without a doubt, Denver’s playmakers at running back, tight end, and wide receiver are one of the lowest-ranking units in the league so far in 2024.
The Broncos should have cap space to make some aggressive plays this offseason, so the best way to add a long-term difference-maker at the offensive skill positions will be with the team’s first-round pick. Many scouts in the league apparently view the 2025 draft class as lean without many true first-round grades, but there still should be an opportunity for Denver to add a skill position player to help its young quarterback if that’s the direction the organization chooses to go.
In such a vein, ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently mocked Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III to the Broncos in Round 1.
“The Broncos' offense has struggled to generate explosive plays with Bo Nix still developing in Year 1. Their 56 plays gaining 10 or more yards rank 28th in the NFL. More playmakers around Nix would help, especially with Courtland Sutton signed only through 2025. Burden is versatile and competitive after the catch, potentially making him a reliable go-to option in Sean Payton's offense. His 15 forced missed tackles rank sixth among FBS wide receivers," Reid wrote.
A multi-year standout for the Tigers, Burden has shown to be one of the more dynamic playmakers with the ball in his hands in college football. The Broncos undoubtedly now have more explosive plays after Thursday night’s beat down of the New Orleans Saints’ JV squad.
The point still stands, though: Denver needs to improve its pass game. Given the reality of the Broncos' quarterback investment, the best way to do this while playing the positional value game in the draft would be to add a receiver.
Many considered Burden a top-10 draft pick entering the season. His ability to create in the open field and dynamism after the catch would make him a fine addition to any NFL offense. With speed and a running back-like frame, he's strong and shifty with the ball in his hands and also possess very good speed.
Burden does have ample questions surrounding his ability as a route runner, his ability to play on the perimeter, and his release packages to defeat press coverage. But the lack of what he is asked to do as a route runner in college does not mean he can’t be good in that area as a pro, but leaves a large question mark on his scoring profile.
With questions in alignment usage and route running, Burden's floor is that of a more gadget-esque playmaker rather than a true wide receiver worthy of a first-round selection. Excluding Travis Hunter (whom this writer believes should play corner in the league) Burden appears to be the consensus second receiver in the upcoming draft behind Arizona’s Teteroa McMillan. However, do not sleep on Texas’ Isaiah Bond nor Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka as potential players to contend for first-round receiver selections.
The Broncos need playmakers on offense to help their young growing quarterback and give Nix a better shot to be developed and cleanly evaluated. Burden could be that option for Denver.
Burden may not be a true WR1 in the NFL, but in a lesser draft class and with Denver likely picking later in the draft than in previous years, adding playmaking talent anywhere they can get it at receiver should very much be on the table for the Broncos come April.
