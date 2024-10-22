Broncos QB Bo Nix Again Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week
For the third time in exactly one month, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Nix — who also earned nominations following Weeks 3 and 5 — is competing against Patriots QB Drake Maye, Bills WR Keon Coleman, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and Steelers DB Beanie Bishop for the Week 7 honor.
Nix was efficient in last Thursday's 33-10 blowout of the New Orleans Saints, completing 16-of-26 passes for 164 yards with no interceptions or sacks. He, too, finished as the first rookie QB in NFL history to amass at least 75 rushing yards in a primetime contest.
“I had made this comment earlier when we drafted him. When you watch him play, you don’t feel like you are in harm’s way," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in his post-game press conference. "He is tough to sack. He has good ball location. He makes a lot of plays with his feet. He has some big play opportunities. There is confidence that you get as a playcaller that allows you to be more aggressive. We wanted to come out tonight in that mindset.”
To date, Nix has thrown for 1,246 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions on 61.2% completion percentage — a cumulative 74.4 passer rating. He currently ranks as the club's second-leading rusher with 255 ground yards and three scores across 47 carries, 22 of which have resulted in first downs.
With another victory for the 4-3 Broncos, Nix would set a new franchise record for most wins by a rookie signal-caller, breaking the current deadlock between John Elway and Drew Lock.
“It means a lot," Nix said of tying the mark Thursday. "You’re talking about one of the greats to ever do it at our organization. It means a lot. You’re in great company. I am not finished; we have a lot in front of us, so I definitely don’t want to stop there. We are going to continue to get better as a team. I am going to continue to grow and learn as a player. Hopefully, we will continue to have wins like this.”
