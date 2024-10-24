Broncos QB Bo Nix Reacts to New 'Dual-Threat' Label Attached to His Name
For the second time this season, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are one game above .500, sitting at 4-3 heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the 1-6 Carolina Panthers.
The 24-year-old rookie was drafted No. 12 overall out of Oregon by head coach Sean Payton and has quickly improved the hopes and aspirations of Broncos Country — a fanbase that desperately yearns for a return to the NFL playoffs.
While the Broncos offense continues to take baby steps in their passing game, Nix has taken it upon himself to move the chains and get into the end zone, even if it means using his legs. Seven games into the season, Nix remains the team's second-leading rusher with 47 carries for 255 yards and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns.
Nix currently averages a team-high 5.4 yards per carry and is ranked No. 4 in the league for QB rushing yards, ranking fifth in rushing scores. On Wednesday, Nix was asked whether he considers the 'dual-threat' designation a compliment.
“I think so. I think it’s a compliment if they give you credit throwing the ball, too,” Nix said. “I don’t think anybody wants to just be a running quarterback in the league. The dual threat is a good tag... Certain guys that are known to be pocket passers will shock you running the ball. I think it’s really whatever the offense is asking of you, however you react to a game. Some guys extend to throw and they do it really well. Some guys extend to run and they do it well. It’s just finding that happy medium and being consistent with it.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
While the Broncos offense continues to grow slowly but surely, it’s important to note that the 6-foot-6, 217-pound Nix has been relatively safe with his scrambles and runs. Nix consistently utilizes the sideline to protect himself from unnecessary hits and is prone to sliding when he can’t get out of bounds. Nix has only been sacked nine times this season and has not been sacked in three games.
As much as Nix’s contributions on the ground have carried the Broncos offense, the rookie QB, nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week three times in one month, understands his responsibility in the Broncos' passing game. He’s thrown for 1,246 yards, boasts a 61.2 completion percentage, and has a 5-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio through seven games.
But it’s equally important to note that only four of his teammates have logged a receiving touchdown this season, with Courtland Sutton being the only receiver with two scores, despite being shut out in New Orleans last week
“I think that it adds another element to our offense. It allows us to be able to be multidimensional,” Sutton said of Nix’s mobility on Wednesday. “It’s not just a quarterback that’s going to sit in the pocket. You can go and put a man on everybody else and double some guys, but if you don’t take account for him, he will make you pay with his legs. I think it’s something that added a lot of depth to our offense. [It] gives us that dimension that just allows us to be able to do a lot of more things in our passing game and also in the running game because you have to worry about him.”
It's refreshing to finally watch a young QB willing to do what’s in the team’s best interest to win a football game, instead of caring about individual stats, accolades, or his preferences. Nix continues to will his offense to victory by any means necessary.
A dual-threat quarterback in Denver, where have we seen that before?
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!